How to watch Matlock online: stream the Kathy Bates reboot from anywhere

Inspired by the classic series of the same name, Matlock centres around a brilliant attorney who rejoins a prestigious law firm and uses her wily tactics to win cases. Matlock will premiere on CBS on Sunday, September 22. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on as you can watch the new Matlock from anywhere with a VPN.

There’s a new Matlock in town as Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates returns to the small screen to play the famous lawyer. Almost 30 years since the original series starring Andy Griffith came to an end, Bates plays Madeline Matlock, a razor-sharp attorney who can get to the bottom of any case.

This new iteration sees Matlock rejoining the workforce, despite being in her 70s, as she bids to recoup the money her husband lost while gambling. Working alongside the firm’s younger associates, she uses her unassuming demeanour and decades of experience to expose corruption from within.

Viewers can expect plenty of twists and turns in every episode as they discover more about Matlock and what she’s really after. Here’s how to watch Matlock online and keep reading for all you need to know to tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Matlock in the US

A sneak peek of the Matlock premiere episode debuts on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series then settles into its regular time slot on Thursday, October 17, at 9 pm ET/PT.

If you don't have access to CBS though, there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS, which of course includes streaming access to Matlock.

Your other option is to sign up for Paramount Plus, the CBS streaming service that lets you watch CBS content online (depending on where you are).

Paramount Plus will let you watch your local CBS station online, but you'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which costs $11.99 per month.

The cheaper Essential plan, which costs $5.99 per month, lets you watch episodes the day after they air.

Can you watch Matlock in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for Matlock in the UK.

If you're a US viewer traveling in the UK and keen to watch Matlock as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN in the section just below...

How to watch Matlock from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Matlock online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Matlock even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.