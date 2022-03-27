Want to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online? Read on to find out where you need to go to stream the latest episode of the hit show.

It might be hard to believe, but Peaky Blinders season 6 is nearly at an end. There are now just two episodes remaining and the race is definitely on for Tommy to try and get a handle on all his affairs whilst also grappling with death in the family, illness and the looming threat of his enemies.

With the official episode summary promising that Tommy will be taking "a course of action that will change everything", this could be a truly explosive episode.

Here's how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online so you can catch the penultimate episode of one of the best BBC dramas around.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online in the UK

Peaky Blinders' final season premiered on BBC One on Sunday, February 27 at 9 pm, with new episodes coming each week.

The latest episode airs this Sunday, March 27, at the same time and in the same place. It will also be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer, where you can watch every episode of the show so far if you're not quite caught up just yet.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online in the US

We recently learned that the US release date for Peaky Blinders season 6, and it's thankfully not too far off now.

The entire final season of Peaky Blinders will arrive on Netflix on Friday, June 10 in the US. This gives you a couple of months to get back up to speed with everything that's happened in the show so far.