How to watch Queens: stream the Nat Geo nature doc online or on TV

Fans of National Geographic nature documentaries have another series to sink their teeth into — if you'll pardon the pun — when Queens comes out, with the show set to debut on Monday, March 4.

Queens is a nature show about queens in the wild: the show takes us to different corners of the animal kingdom to show us species and communities that live with matriarchs. We'll see how these leaders control their herds, packs or prides, using various traits or skills.

Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Angela Bassett provides narration for the show, as we jet about the world to see the animal kingdom through this new lens.

Interested in this new nature show? Here's how to watch Queens, with options for streaming online or watching on TV if it's available.

How to watch Queens in the US

There are a few different options for watching Queens.

If you want to watch on TV you can do so using the National Geographic channel, which will air the first three episodes from 8 pm ET/PT on Monday, March 4 (and sporadically through the next week), then the other four from 7 pm ET/PT on Monday, March 11 (and then sporadically through the next week).

You can watch National Geographic's channel using NatGeoTV.com, but a few live TV streaming services offer the channel too. These include Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Alternatively, you can watch the entire run of Queens online from Tuesday, March 5, because that's when the show will be added to streaming: both Hulu and Disney Plus will play host to the series.

Both streaming services start at $7.99 per month for their ad-enabled tiers, though using the Disney Bundle you can sign up to both for $9.99 monthly. Ad-free plans, be they individual ones or as part of the Disney Bundle, will cost you more.

How to watch Queens in the UK

In the UK, you're looking to Disney Plus to watch Queens, as the show will land exclusively on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 5.

Usually, Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or £7.99 for the ad-free one, but there's currently a limited-time offer saving you money on that cheaper plan. Until Thursday, March 14, you can sign up and the ad plan will cost £1.99 for your first three months, and you can find more details here.

How to watch Queens in Australia

As in the UK, Australia will get Queens on Disney Plus, where it'll join many other National Geographic documentaries.

There's only one Disney Plus plan available: it's $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, and won't make you sit through adverts.