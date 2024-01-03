Start off the year of 2024 new movies by watching Self Reliance, the feature directing debut of New Girl star Jake Johnson. The comedy is getting the best of both worlds too, with a quick stop in movie theaters before it makes its way to streaming not too long after. We've got all the info you need to know how and where to watch Self Reliance directly below.

But first, Self Reliance is a comedy directed, written and starring Johnson, where he plays a guy that gets recruited to take part in a reality TV show for the dark web, where assassins are trying to kill him, but they can only attack when he is alone; if he survives 30 days he wins $1 million. Can he figure out a way to stay around by being around people for an entire month?

You'll have to watch Self Reliance to find out, but here are the ways that you can do that.

How to watch Self Reliance in movie theaters

Self Reliance is getting a special, one-day-only screening at select AMC movie theaters across the US on Wednesday, January 3. In addition to the movie, those who attend this special screening not only see the movie, but also get to watch behind-the-scenes footage and an interview with Johnson and his New Girl co-star Lamorne Morris.

All screenings are taking place at 8 pm local time. Find out where the Self Reliance special screenings are taking place and get tickets directly through the AMC Theaters or Fandango . If you are signed up for AMC A-List or its other movie theater subscription programs then you can find the info and get tickets directly through the AMC app as well.

Is Self Reliance streaming?

Not yet, but it will be very soon, as Self Reliance is set to debut as a Hulu original movie on Friday, January 12, part of the what's new on Hulu lineup in January.

In order to watch Self Reliance when it becomes available to stream you'll need to be signed up for Hulu, either as a standalone subscription, combined with live TV via Hulu with Live TV or paired with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus via the Disney Bundle.

Hulu is of course a US-based streaming service. For those in the UK and elsewhere, many Hulu titles make their way to Disney Plus. However, at this time, we don't know if/when Self Reliance is going to be available to stream in the UK or elsewhere.

What else to know about Self Reliance

Here is the synopsis for Self Reliance:

When a middle-aged man is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, the man must avoid being killed by assassins from all over the world for 30 days. The catch? He can’t be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

In addition to Johnson, Self Reliance stars Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, Christopher Lloyd, Wayne Brady and Andy Samberg.

Self Reliance, which initially premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival, as of publication has a 64% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Check out the trailer to get an idea of what’s in store with Self Reliance: