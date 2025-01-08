How to watch Shifting Gears: episode release schedule, TV channel, streaming options and more

Plenty of popular cable shows are returning at the beginning of 2025 but a brand-new one is arriving too: Shifting Gears hits screens from Wednesday, January 8.

Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as a mechanic and widower who takes in his estranged daughter, played by Kat Dennings, and her two children. He has to transition from working on cars to working on his own family relationships.

Seann William Scott, Daryl Mitchell and Jenna Elfman round out the cast in this series created by former Simpsons showrunner Mike Scully.

If you're interested in catching this new TV comedy, then here's how to watch Shifting Gears online or on TV.

How to watch Shifting Gears in the US

You'll be able to watch Shifting Gears on cable or on streaming.

The TV option is to tune in to the ABC channel on Wednesday, January 8 as it's airing at 8 pm ET/PT, with episodes landing each Wednesday at that time slot.

ABC is one of the most readily-accessible TV channels out there, so if you have a cable or broadcast TV set-up, you'll likely already have access to it. If not, then live TV streaming services are the top pick amongst cable-cutters. Here are a few options which offer ABC in their channel line-up:

Your other option is to sign up for the streaming service Hulu. Episodes of Shifting Gears are set to land on Hulu the day after they air on ABC, so weekly from Thursday, January 9.

Hulu has two tiers: with ads, and without ads, but you can also sign up via the Disney Bundle which also gets you Disney Plus.

How to watch Shifting Gears in the UK

There's been no word on if or when Shifting Gears will air in the UK.

However most ABC shows eventually find their way onto Disney Plus outside of the US, so this will likely be where it ends up. We'll update this article if Shifting Gears gets released on Disney Plus in the UK but if it does happen, it'll probably be when the show finishes airing in the US.

How to watch Shifting Gears in Australia

Just like in the UK, no release information has been shared for Shifting Gears in Australia.

I'll probably come to Disney Plus but we don't know when.