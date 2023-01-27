Jennifer Lopez has a new rom-com, which is sure to get her fans excited. Shotgun Wedding sees Jopez star alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and more, in what WTW described as an action-packed rom-com in our Shotgun Wedding review.

But how can you watch Shotgun Wedding? Is the movie only playing in movie theaters or is it available to stream? We've got everything you need to know so you can watch Shotgun Wedding.

How to watch Shotgun Wedding

You can watch Shotgun Wedding from the comfort of your own couch, as the movie is now available to stream on Prime Video everywhere where the streaming service is available. The only potential hiccup is that if you want to watch Shotgun Wedding, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, as it is not available to rent via digital on-demand.

The good news is that not only does signing up for Amazon Prime get you access to Prime Video to watch Shotgun Wedding (or any of the other Prime Video original movies and TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Boys or Thirteen Lives), it also allows you to shop online and receive discounts and/or free shipping as an Amazon Prime member through the site's e-tail catalog.

Is Shotgun Wedding playing in movie theaters?

If you were hoping you could watch Jennifer Lopez's latest movie on the big screen, that unfortunately won't be possible, as Shotgun Wedding is a Prime Video exclusive, with no showings in movie theaters.

What else you need to know about Shotgun Wedding

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding but when the entire party is taken hostage, "Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don't kill each other first.

In addition to Lopez and Duhamel, the Shotgun Wedding cast features Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez. The movie was directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Sisters) and written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand).

Critics aren't falling for Shotgun Wedding, giving it a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes , but viewers seem to be enjoying it, as they rate it at a 75% positive clip.

Watch the trailer for Shotgun Wedding directly below.