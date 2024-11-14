How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream 4th T20 2024 online or on TV

An entertaining white ball series comes to its conclusion with the South Africa vs India live stream of the 4th T20 taking place on Friday, November 15.

You can watch South Africa vs India for FREE in India. Abroad while it's on? Watch SA vs IND live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After trading wins in the first two encounters, India made sure they would enter the Wanderers bearpit with a one-match advantage on Friday.

Their 11 run win in Wednesday's 3rd T20i probably sounds like a closer contest than it actually was. 22-year-old Tilak Varma's sensational first international ton set the tone for the visitors who posted a strong looking 219 from their 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa were never really in it and it was only Marco Jansen's brutal 16-ball half-century at the death that brought the Proteas anywhere near parity. It will now be up to captain Aiden Markram to jockey his troops and rescue a series draw on Friday.

Can South Africa avoid the loss? Discover all the information you need below to get an South Africa vs India 4th T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch South Africa vs India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against South Africa for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of all four games.

The 4th T20 start time is at 8.30 pm IST / 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 3 pm UK on Friday, November 15.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to watch your usual free JioCinema stream when venturing outside of India.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in the US

To watch South Africa vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch South Africa vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of India's T20i tour to South Africa in the UK and the 4th match will be shown on its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £19 per month (thanks to the Black Friday sales). You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £39 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch South Africa vs India in Australia

You can watch South Africa vs India in Australia on Fox Cricket 501 with play scheduled to start at 2 am AEDT on Saturday morning.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 and a free 7-day trial if you've never used it before.

How to watch South Africa vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch South Africa vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the South Africa vs India match begin?

The 4th T20 international between South Africa vs India takes places on Friday, November 15.

Play is scheduled to start at 5pm SAST local time. That's 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 3 pm UK / 2 am AEDT (Sat) / 8.30 pm IST.

1st T20i: Friday, November 8 — India won by 61 runs

Friday, November 8 — India won by 61 runs 2nd T20i: Sunday, November 10 — South Africa won by 3 wickets

Sunday, November 10 — South Africa won by 3 wickets 3rd T20i: Wednesday, November 13 — India won by 11 runs

Wednesday, November 13 — India won by 11 runs 4th T20i: Friday, November 15 — Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

(Image credit: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

All you need to know about South Africa vs India

What are the South Africa vs India T20 squads? South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Yash Dayal, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

What is the South Africa vs India 4th T20 venue? The fourth South Africa vs India T20 is taking place at the Wanderers Stadium in the city of Johannesburg. One of the most intimidating venues in world cricket for visiting teams (some people call it the Bullring), the Wanderers holds 34,000 people. When these two teams met here last year, India crushed the hosts by 106 runs — thanks largely to captain Suryakumar Yadav's 55-ball hundred followed by a Kuldeep Yadav five-fer.

What is the head-to-head record between South Africa vs India? T20 internationals only Played: 30

SA won: 12

IND won: 17

No result: 1