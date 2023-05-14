How to watch Ten Pound Poms online from anywhere

Looking to watch Ten Pound Poms, the postwar period drama starring Michelle Keegan?

Ten Pound Poms is a series perfect for period drama fans. This time around, we're following a set of British immigrants who've upped sticks and left the dreary world of post-war Britain behind to chase the dream of a better life in Australia.

However, when they arrive, they find that conditions down under aren't quite as impressive as they were initially promised. So, we see how this particular group of expats attempts to adapt to life on the other side of the world.

Here's how you can watch Ten Pound Poms online if you're looking to watch the new drama.

How to watch Ten Pound Poms in the UK

Ten Pound Poms starts airing on Sunday, May 14 at 9 pm on BBC One.

If you decide you can't wait and want to watch Ten Pound Poms all in one go, you'll be pleased to know that UK viewers can binge all six episodes of Ten Pound Poms on iPlayer once the first episode has aired. And if you're looking for more great shows to watch on the platform, check out our recommendations for the best BBC dramas you should be watching right now.

If you're going to be away but still want to catch Ten Pound Poms, you may still be able to tune in by using a VPN.

How to watch Ten Pound Poms with a VPN

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Ten Pound Poms online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

How to watch Ten Pound Poms in the US

There isn't a US release date yet for Ten Pound Poms.