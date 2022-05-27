How to watch the 2022 Indy 500 online — start time, channels, qualifiers

Want to watch the 2022 Indy 500 online? Here's where you need to go.

It's almost time for one of the biggest races of the year to return. The Indy 500 is back for its 106th running, meaning we'll once again be seeing 33 drivers hitting the road in Indianapolis this weekend. This year's race "grand marshal" is Blake Shelton, coach on The Voice, country music singer and Mr Gwen Stefani. As grand Marshall Shelton gets to command the drivers to go to their cars.

All eyes will be on Hélio Castroneves this weekend. As one of the Indy 500's most successful drivers, he'll be trying to make history by taking home a record-breaking fifth time.

Will Hélio claim the Borg-Warner Trophy for the fifth time on Sunday, May 29? Or will another driver steal the victory? We've got all the info on how to watch the Indy 500 online...

2022 Indy 500 race start time

The 106th Indianapolis 500 starts at 12.45 (ET) / 5:45 (UK time) on Sunday, 29 May. US coverage of the race starts at 11 am (ET) and in the UK you can tune in from 3.45 pm.

What's the fastest 2022 Indy 500 qualifying time?

Qualifying for the race has already taken place. Scott Dixon has claimed pole position for the second year in a row after he clocked the fastest pole speed and second-best four-lap average (234.046 mph) in race history, topping his 2021 performance.

How to watch the 2022 Indy 500 online in the US

Coverage of the Indy 500 sits with NBC in the US. Race day coverage will start at 11 am ET and run till at least 4 pm on the network, the NBC Sports app and on the NBC Sports website (opens in new tab).

As NBC is one of the four main networks in the US, it's available to anyone with either a traditional cable package or a TV antenna that picks up local TV signals. If you've already cut the cord, you can find NBC on a variety of live TV streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

As the main event is on NBC, you'll also be able to watch the Indy 500 online live on Peacock. As with many other live events, you will need to be signed up for either of Peacock's Premium tiers in order to catch all the action from Indianapolis.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month. This tier gets you everything available on Peacock's free plan, plus next-day access to returning broadcast shows, Peacock originals and live sports like the English Premier League, though it's still supported by advertising.

If you'd prefer to get rid of ads, you can go opt to sign up Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $5 a month.

How to watch the Indy 500 online in the UK

If you want to watch the Indy 500 in the UK, Sky TV has the rights to the race. You'll need access to the Sky Sports package as the race will be streamed on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

Sky Sports F1 currently costs £18 a month as an add-on to existing Sky Q and Sky+ packages. For new customers, pricing starts from £46.

If you just want to stream the Indy 500, we'd recommend heading over to NOW (opens in new tab). With a NOW Sports Day Pass, you can get access to everything on Sky Sports (including Sky Sports F1) for 24 hours for just £11.98, or you can pick up a monthly membership for £33.99.

How long is the Indy 500

The Indy 500 usually takes around three hours but it varies, depending on incidents and the number of cautions. The quickest Indianapolis 500 race was just 2 hours 40 minutes, when Tony Kanaan won in 2014. The longest was way back in 1981, when Bobby Unser took 3 hours 35 minutes to finally secure victory.

Who has qualified for the 2022 Indy 500?

Below you can find the full list of drivers who will be competing in the Indy 500 this year (listed in descending order from pole position).

Position Car No. Driver 1 9 Scott Dixon 2 10 Alex Palou 3 21 Rinus VeeKay 4 33 Ed Carpenter 5 8 Marcus Ericcson 6 1 Tony Kanaan 7 5 Pato O'Ward 8 7 Felix Rose 9 28 Romain Grosjean 10 51 Takuma Sato 11 12 Will Power 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 13 18 David Malukas 14 2 Josef Newgarden 15 23 Santino Ferrucci 16 60 Simon Pagenaud 17 11 JR Hildebrand 18 20 Conor Daly 19 77 Callum Ilott 20 27 Alexander Rossi 21 15 Graham Rahal 22 24 Sage Karam 23 98 Marco Andretti 24 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 25 26 Colton Herta 26 3 Scott McLaughlin 27 27 Helio Castroneves 28 14 Kyle Kirkwood 29 4 Dalton Kellett 30 6 Juan Pablo Montoya 31 30 Christian Lundgaard 32 45 Jack Harvey 33 25 Stefan Wilson

Where is the Indy 500 held?

The Indy 500 is held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

The purpose-built track was constructed in 1909 and is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world with a permanent seating capacity of over 250,000.

The IMS was also home to the US Grand Prix between 2000 and 2007, although that has been hosted at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas since 2012.