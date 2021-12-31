The NHL Winter Classic has become a New Year’s Day tradition, as hockey drops the puck on the new year with an outdoor game. The 2022 NHL Winter Classic is going to be taking place from Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis, as the Minnesota Wild will host their division rivals the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. ET on TNT on Jan. 1.

The NHL Winter Classic began in 2008. Past venues for the Winter Classic have included Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, the University of Michigan and Notre Dame’s football stadiums, among others. The event has become so popular that the NHL has added additional outdoor games during the course of its season for what is known as the NHL Stadium Series. But the NHL Winter Classic is still the original and marquee event for professional hockey.

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic will mark the first time that the event is being held in Minnesota and feature the Minnesota Wild (though the team previously hosted a Stadium Series game). This will be the second appearance for the St. Louis Blues, who hosted at Busch Stadium in 2017, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

Even though the NHL put the league on pause a couple of days early from its usual holiday break because of the recent pandemic surge and there are reports of sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis at the start of the game, the 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the Wild and Blues is still set to take place. Here’s how you can watch the NHL Winter Classic, as well as a quick preview of the matchup.

How to watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic in the U.S.

(Image credit: NHL)

TNT will be the broadcast home for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic. This is the cable network’s first year broadcasting NHL games, but it will serve as the exclusive home for the Winter Classic for the next few years. So what TV setup do you need to tune in to the NHL Winter Classic?

As a cable network, TNT is included in many traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription packages, but it is best to make sure that your plan includes the network. The channel is also part of the channel lineups for many live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. There are no streaming options for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

How to watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic in Canada

Canadian audiences will be able to tune in to watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues the cable channel SportsNet One.

How to watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic from anywhere

If you find yourself somewhere where the above options for watching the 2022 NHL Winter Classic are unavailable, there is still a way to tune in for all the hockey action — a virtual private network, or VPN for short.

A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

2022 NHL Winter Classic preview

The NHL always likes to pair rivals in the Winter Classic, and there certainly won’t be any love lost between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. This Winter Classic game has more on the line than just pride, though, as first place in the Central division is up for grabs.

Coming into the Winter Classic, the Minnesota Wild sit atop the Central division with a 19-9-2 record (40 points), but the Blues are just a single point behind them with their 17-9-5 record (39 points).

The Wild are the third-highest scoring team in the NHL so far this season, netting 112 goals. It is a complete team effort as well, as no individual player ranks in the top 10 in goals but their top four goal scorers (Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek) have combined for 50 goals. They are also getting good goaltending, with netminder Cam Talbot posting 15 wins on the season, a .914 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average.

It’s a similar story with the Blues. They rank fifth in goals scored (106) with their offensive power coming from their depth rather than a single individual player. It has been a bit more of goaltending roulette for St. Louis, however, not because the goaltending has been particularly bad, but due to their goaltenders missing games. Jordan Binnington has played the most games, but still only 17; however in those games he’s recording a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average. Binnington is expected to get the start in net for the Winter Classic.

This is actually the first matchup of the year for the Wild and Blues.

One other thing that is always fun about the NHL Winter Classic is the new uniforms the teams wear. Here is a look at what the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild uniforms are going to look like for the game:

(Image credit: NHL)