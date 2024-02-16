How to watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series online or TV

The NHL heads outdoors with its annual Stadium Series this weekend, with a pair of games taking place over the course of President’s Day weekend. We've gathered all the info you need to know in order to watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series right here.

Aside from the NHL Winter Classic that takes place on New Year's Day, the NHL Stadium Series is the hockey league's biggest series of outdoor games each season. This year, the Stadium Series is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets. But this weekend they'll play host to games between Metropolitan Division rivals: the Philadelphia Flyers vs New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 17, and the New York Rangers vs New York Islanders on Sunday, February 18.

With these four teams currently occupying the four of the five top spots in the Metropolitan Division, these games have plenty on the line for each team. That'll make for some fun action in addition to the special jerseys and additional showmanship offered by the Stadium series.

Speaking of showmanship, the NHL has announced a number of high-profile guests and performers set for the Stadium Series. Saxophonist Jake Clemons, who tours with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, will perform the National Anthem for Saturday's game, while US Air Force veteran Nalani Quintello will take care of that for Sunday's game. In addition, the Jonas Brothers are going to give a pre-game performance on February 17, while AJR will perform during the second intermission on February 18. New Jersey band The Gaslight Anthem will also be on hand to perform their song "Howl" if/when the Devils score a goal.

The event will also feature a flyover and have plenty of celebrities and fellow athletes in attendance: New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shephard, Tommy DeVito and Carl Banks; New York Jets' Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, Greg Buttle and Damien Woody; former NHL players Martin Brodeur, Henrik Lundqvist, Mark Messier, Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier and Mike Richter; and New Jersey Hall of Famer Max Weinberg.

Now that we've set the stage for you, here is everything you need to know in order to watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series games.

How to watch Flyers vs Devils Stadium Series game

The first game of the 2024 NHL Stadium Series sees Flyers play the Devils under the lights in primetime on Saturday, February 17, with it available to a national TV audience as it plays on ABC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN Plus.

ABC is a national broadcast station, meaning it is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna to receive local stations. If you’re looking for it on a live TV streaming service, ABC is available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, as well as Sling TV in select regions.

If you've cut the cord and rely entirely on streaming now, you can still watch the Flyers vs Devils game, but a subscription to ESPN Plus is necessary. You can sign up for the sport-centric streaming service at $10.99 per month, or get a full year subscription for $109.99 (12 months for a 10-month value).

For Canadian audiences, this game will air on SN1 and TVAS-D.

How to watch Rangers vs Islanders Stadium Series game

The Rangers vs Islanders game takes place on Sunday, February 19, at 3 pm ET/noon PT on ABC, as well as streaming on ESPN Plus.

Again, ABC is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna to receive local stations. Live TV streaming services offering ABC include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, as well as Sling TV in select markets.

To stream the game on ESPN Plus, you can sign up for the sport-centric streaming service at $10.99 per month, or get a full year subscription for $109.99 (12 months for a 10-month value).

In Canada, you can watch the game on SN and TVAS.

What to know about the 2024 NHL Stadium Series

Where is the 2024 Stadium Series?

The 2024 Stadium Series is being played at MetLife Stadium, which is in East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife is normally home to the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, but has hosted a number of big-time sporting events since it opened in 2010. The biggest was Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, but it has also seen WrestleMania, the Army-Navy game in 2021 and a number of high-profile international soccer games. In 2026 it will also be one of the stadiums used for the 2026 World Cup.

The 2024 Stadium Series marks the first time the venue has hosted hockey games.

Stadium Series jerseys

Part of the appeal of the Stadium Series is that teams usually bring out some special jerseys for the game. That is the case once again this year, as each team has unveiled a unique and all new Stadium Series jersey for their game. Check them out below:

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers