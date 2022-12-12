How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

We're finally on to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2022, with Argentina vs Croatia on December 13 the first of two matches to decide who plays in the final.

Both teams have had impressive tournament careers so far — obviously, given they've reached this far in the quadrennial celebration of football. Argentina is a legendary football team, with Messi the one of the highest goal-scorers of the cup, but Croatia is also on a streak after its second-place trophy in 2018.

The winner of Argentina vs Croatia goes up against either France or Morocco in the final, but the loser of each game will also meet in the third-place play-off on December 17.

To see this first World Cup semi-final, we've written this guide to help you work out how to stream the game from around the world.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the US

The kick off for Argentina vs Croatia is at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, and it's the only match of the day, with France vs Morocco at the same time a day later.

The game is being shown on Fox, as all the games of the tournament going forward are.

This is a cable channel but you can watch it online using one of the various live TV streaming services that offer it: FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV (Blue package) will all let you watch Fox.

There's also Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, as it's hosting a simulcast from Telemundo. You'll need to be on the $4.99-a-month Premium plan (or the $9.99 Premium Plus one), and it'll be in Spanish.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the UK

The Argentina vs Croatia game kicks off at 7 pm GMT, the same time as all the other games will be going forward.

ITV 1 will be airing the game, so that's where you can watch it, but another option is streaming it online using ITVX, and we've got a guide on how to use ITVX to watch live TV here.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Argentina vs Croatia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Argentina vs Croatia: important information

When does Argentina vs Croatia kick off? Argentina vs Croatia kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. It's the only game on December 13, with France vs Morocco happening exactly 24 hours later.

Where does Argentina vs Croatia take place? Argentina and Croatia will meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. This 80,000+ seater is the biggest stadium being used for the World Cup 2022, and it's where the final will play on December 18. It's one of the few stadiums hosting the tournament that wasn't built specifically for it.

What you need to know about the match

Other than a surprising 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its first game, Argentina has been steamrolling through the World Cup with a series of solid victories.

Messi, one of Argentina's most famous players, has already scored 4 goals in the tournament (making him the joint second-highest scorer, alongside Giroud and one below Mbappé, both of France).

Bookies are fairly confident of an Argentinian victory in this semi-final. But bookies have consistently favored Croatia's rivals, and the European team remains in the tournament. That's despite the fact that it only passed Japan in the Round of 16 and Brazil in the quarter-final with penality-time wins.

If Croatia can force a draw in the game and survive until penalties, history suggests it could use this to its advantage and win the game, going on to meet either Morocco or France.

That's what happened in 2018, when Croatia beat Denmark in the Round of 16 and Russia in the quarter-finals in penalties, even progressing past England in the semi-final in extra time. Croatia went on to come second in that World Cup.

So, while odds are against Croatia, it's impossible to discount it completely.