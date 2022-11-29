How to watch the Argentina vs Poland World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

On November 30, Argentina and Poland go head-to-head as part of the group stages of the World Cup 2022, and anything could happen as the two group C frontrunners go head-to-head.

This match is the last that each team will play in the group stages of the tournament, but ahead of the match, they're both the top two teams in their group. Depending on how Saudi Arabia vs Mexico goes, one or both teams could progress.

If you're interested in watching Argentina vs Poland, you'll be happy to know that it's pretty easy to do wherever you are in the world — in fact, that's what this guide is for.

How to watch Argentina vs Poland in the US

Argentina vs Poland kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The World Cup games are being aired on Fox's channels, and this game is being shown on its main channel.

If you don't have cable, plenty of live TV streaming services let you watch Fox channels. The most affordable is Sling TV, with its Blue plan giving you access for $40 per month, but alternatives like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are options too. So is foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you want to watch on a browser.

If you have Peacock, which costs $4.99 per month for its Premium tier, you can stream the games via simulcast from Telemundo. The commentary will be in Spanish, though.

How to watch Argentina vs Poland in the UK

Kick-off time is 7 pm GMT if you're in the UK.

The game is playing on BBC One, like many of the World Cup games. If you don't want to watch it on broadcast TV, iPlayer also lets you stream live TV, so you just need an internet connection to watch it.

How to watch Argentina vs Poland from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Argentina vs Poland game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Argentina vs Poland: important information

When does Argentina vs Poland kick off? Poland vs Argentina is the last game of its day, taking place at 10 pm local time in Qatar. That converts to 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT around the world.

Where does Argentina vs Poland take place? Argentina vs Poland takes place at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, which seats just over 44,000 people. This stadium is a temporary one created especially for the 2022 World Cup out of 974 shipping containers. After the tournament it's being deconstructed.

What you need to know about the match

Poland and Argentina are currently first and second in their group respectively (though Saudi Arabia is closely chasing Argentina's tail, with the same number of points, get a lower goal differential).

Because of the close nature of the group, this game (and the Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match happening on the same day) will dictate who progresses to the next round. One of Argentina and Poland will be going through, but who — and whether it'll be both, or if Saudi Arabia will be one of the teams, will be decided by the performance on the day.

Argentina and Poland don't meet frequently on the field, so it's hard to peg one as the likely winner, beyond looking at their previous performance in the tournament.

Argentina suffered an unexpectedly poor start to the tournament, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in its first game, though it did manage to claw its way back to a 2-0 victory over Mexico in its second game.

Poland hasn't lost a game yet, drawing to Mexico and beating Saudi Arabia in its first and second games respectively, so its track record is looking a bit better. Saying that Argentina is still one of bookies' favorites to win the tournament.

The match could go either way, so it's certainly worth watching.