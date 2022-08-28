Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu star in the second season of this British crime drama.

Want to watch The Capture season 2? Here's how you can stream the long-awaited second season of this British surveillance thriller.

The Capture's first season graced our screens in 2019, and this second outing will pick up with DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) at the heart of a new conspiracy.

As things stand, Britain is under siege from all sides, with hacked news feeds and political subterfuge coupled with the threat of "invisible" assassins, the growing closeness between Big Tech companies and governing bodies, and corruption at the very heart of British media. Can we trust anything that we really see?

Here's how to watch The Capture season 2 wherever you are in the world right now so you can get stuck into this thrilling new drama.

How to watch The Capture season 2 in the UK

The Capture season 2 premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, August 28. Episode two follows at the same time on Monday, August 29, with the four remaining episodes set to air in double bills on Sundays and Mondays thereafter.

This means you'll also be able to stream The Capture season 2 online through BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Capture season 2 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Capture season 2 online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to stream The Capture season 2 in the US

The Capture joined Peacock in 2020, and the second season will be hitting the NBCUniversal streaming service later in 2022. We'll update this guide when we get a more exact release date.