How to watch the Champions League final online: live stream Man City v Inter Milan

One of the biggest football matches of the year is on Saturday, June 10 when the UEFA Champions League final for 2023 takes place.

England's Manchester City and Italy's Inter Milan will meet for the final, which takes place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, after a hard-fought season of football.

This is only Man City's second time in the Champions League final, so the stakes are high, though Inter Milan has reached it five times before and won it three times.

Fans from around the world are sure to tune in to Istanbul to see these two top teams meet, and in this guide we'll help you figure out how to watch the UEFA Champions League final online or on TV.

How to watch the Champions League final in the US

In the US, you can use CBS to watch the Champions League final, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT . Kick-off itself is at 3 pm ET/midday PT. You can also use CBS Sports Network to see post-game coverage once it finishes.

Don't have cable, or a plan that includes CBS? Well, you've got two options. Firstly, you could sign up for Paramount Plus to stream over the internet, and this costs $4.99 (ads) / $9.99 (ad-free) per month.

Alternatively, several live TV streaming services offer CBS as part of their channels which you can use to watch the game: Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month), Fubo ($74.99), YouTube TV ($72.99) or DirecTV Stream ($74.99).

How to watch the Champions League final in the UK

In the UK, you'll be able to watch the UEFA Champions League final on the BT Sport 1 channel, which is a free channel. BT Sport is also set to upload a YouTube Live Stream for the match if you prefer to watch over the internet.

Coverage for the game begins at 6 pm but the kick-off itself is at 8 pm.

How to watch the Champions League final everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Champions League final, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports games like the Champions League final or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.