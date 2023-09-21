How to watch The Continental: stream the John Wick TV show online or on TV

Fans of John Wick are getting a lot to enjoy this year; after the fourth movie in the action franchise came out in March, we're now getting a TV spin-off in the form of The Continental: From the World of John Wick which lands on Friday, September 22.

The Continental follows a younger version of Winston (who's played by Ian McShane in the movies) as he sets up the hotel called The Continental in 1970s New York. This is a refuge for assassins that John Wick spends lots of time in in the movies.

Expect just as much action as in the John Wick movies but with drama and backstory to help you better understand the world. The show features Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun and Mel Gibson

So here's how to watch The Continental from wherever you are.

How to watch The Continental in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch The Continental on Peacock. The first episode of the show will hit the streamer on Friday, September 22, and the next two will land weekly from then.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its standard plan (Premium) and $11.99 per month for its ad-free one (Premium Plus), though unfortunately there's no free trial. We've got a guide walking you through the difference between Peacock Premium and Premium Plus too.

The first three John Wick movies are all on Peacock, but you won't be able to do a full marathon, as John Wick: Chapter 4 is actually on Starz.

How to watch The Continental in the UK

The Continental will be airing on Amazon's Prime Video in the UK, giving John Wick fans across the pond a way to watch this Peacock Original. The show retains the same release schedule as in the US: the first episode will land on Friday, September 22, with the second and third coming weekly each Friday.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, and that costs £8.99 per month or £95 each year for a membership. A free trial is also offered for people who haven't tried it yet.

If you want to catch up on the movies, the first two John Wick films are on Now TV and Sky TV, while the third and fourth aren't streaming right now.

How to watch The Continental in Australia

As in the UK (and most other regions outside of the US), The Continental will be showing on Prime Video in Australia. Episode 1 will come on Friday, September 22, with the next two episodes landing weekly from then.

You can sign up for Prime Video by getting an Amazon Prime subscription. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

All the John Wick movies save for Chapter 4 are also on Prime Video (and a number of other streaming platforms), though the final movie isn't streaming just yet.

How to watch The Continental everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Continental, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.