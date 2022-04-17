Here's where you need to go to stream the latest episode of Doctor Who.

Looking to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 online? Here's how.

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz and Dan are heading on a swashbuckling high seas adventure in the second of the three Doctor Who 2022 specials.

In what will be the Thirteenth Doctor's second-to-last outing with her fam before the 14th Doctor comes along, she'll cross paths with the fearsome pirate queen, Madame Ching off the coast of China in the 19th Century. There, she'll also be reunited with an old, aquatic foe... The Sea Devils!

Will the TARDIS trio manage to find out just what has roused this old enemy from below the waves?

Here's how to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 online so you can find out!

How to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 online in the UK

Doctor Who's next special airs in the UK at 7.10 pm on BBC One on Easter Sunday (April 17).

If you want to watch "Legend of the Sea Devils" online, you'll be able to stream it on BBC iPlayeralongside every single episode of the modern Who era so far.

How to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 online anywhere in the world

How to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 online in the US

US-based Whovians will be able to watch the Doctor Who Easter special 2022 the very same day that "Legend of the Sea Devils" airs in the UK.

You'll be able to watch the special on BBC America on Sunday, April 17 at 2.10 pm ET.