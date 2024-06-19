How to watch the England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match live stream online or on TV for free

Football's quest to come home in the 2024 EUFA Euros continues on Thursday, June 20 when England vs Denmark takes place in Frankfurt.

Football fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including England vs Denmark, for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, though, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England won its first match of the Euros against Serbia, with a fairly timid 1 goal to Serbia's nil (that's 'timid' in Euros terms, bearing in mind that there were 9 goals scored in the first 2 matches!). However a win is the first step for England to match, or beat, it's second-place result in the last Euros.

Up against England is Denmark, which drew against Slovenia 1-1 in its first match of the Euros, and also has a track record doing well in the tournament by coming 4th in the 2020 event. As Group C teams go, England and Denmark are the two most likely to qualify for the knock-out round, and this match will dictate the order they qualify in.

So who's up to the task; will football come home or head to Scandinavia? Here's how to watch England vs Denmark online or on TV.

How to watch England vs Denmark online and on TV in the UK

To watch England vs Denmark on TV, you'll need to turn on your TV and flick over to BBC One; coverage begins at 4 pm but kick-off itself is at 5 pm, and the broadcast will run until 7:30 when the news, and then Question Time, rudely ends it.

You can also watch the match online, and that's by using the BBC's streaming service iPlayer. This lets you watch from the BBC's live channels using the power of the internet, and of course BBC One is one such channel.

This can be done on your computer, smart TV, phone, tablet or other device that allows you to visit the iPlayer website or use its app. If you're a license holder, either option is free.

How to watch England vs Denmark online and on TV in the US

Fox holds the rights to broadcast the 2024 Euros matches in the US, and for England vs Denmark you'll have to tune into FS1 (or Fox Sports 1). The broadcast begins when the match does at midday ET/9 am PT.

Don't have Fox Sports 1 via your cable package? Well you've got plenty of options for it as well as Fox and FS2, the three channels which are showing Euros matches.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99 per month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99 per month Ultimate package, or YouTube TV's single $72.99 per month plan.

How to watch England vs Denmark in Australia

You'll want to sign up for Optus Sport to watch Euros 2024 matches like England vs Denmark. Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia. Kick-off is at 11 pm AEST.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch England vs Denmark in New Zealand

TVNZ is showing England vs Denmark and all of the other Euros 2024 matches in New Zealand, which means you won't need to pay in order to watch them.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here, with kick-off for this one at 1 am NZT in the early hours of the morning.

How to watch England vs Denmark online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the England vs Denmark match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!