How to watch the F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix online: stream from around the world

The F1 2023 season has been dominated by Red Bull Racing so far, with the team winning the first two races of the year, but the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 offers other teams and drivers a chance to get ahead.

This is the third Formula 1 race of the season, following Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and it's being hosted at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit.

You want to know how to watch this Australian Grand Prix, of course, and we've got all the details to make sure you catch the whole thing.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN is your best channel for watching the F1 Australian Grand Prix, as that's where the race is airing on Sunday, April 2. Some of the practice and qualifier runs are also being shown on ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN Deportes too.

If you're subscribed to one of the best live TV streaming services or a cable plan that offers it, you may already have ESPN and its spin-off channels.

If not Sling TV (on its $40-per-month Orange plan), FuboTV ($74.99 per month) Hulu with Live TV ($74.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) all include all four channels.

Don't want a pricey cable or live TV subscription just for F1? There's an alternative, and it's Formula 1's own service — subscribe to the Pro option and you can stream the race as well as footage from the vehicles' onboard cameras. Check out F1 TV here (opens in new tab).

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the UK

The Australian Grand Prix is being shown in the same place in the UK that all other F1 races are, and that's Sky Sports.

Sky Sports has a whole channel dedicated to F1, called Sky Sports F1, though there will be a few interruptions over the weekend as the IndyCar Series PPG 375 is being shown on the same channel and day.

If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription, so you can get them bundled together for £46. However if the only sport you want is F1, you can get that alone added on top of Sky TV, which costs an extra £15 per month. Find out more here (opens in new tab).

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Australia

Free TV channel TenPlay is showing the F1 Australian Grand Prix this year, so you don't need to pay to watch the race.

Using the Channel Ten website (link here (opens in new tab)) you can live stream the TV channels on your computer, including the F1 race.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like F1 and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the F1 Australian Grand Prix

Where does the F1 Australian Grand Prix take place? The Australian Grand Prix takes place in the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. The APC is 5.278km long in its current layout, which has been used since 2021. It has 14 turns, making it much less winding than the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that the last race, the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix, took place on. In the F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc set the current race lap record here, which is 1:20.260.

Who is racing in the F1 Australian Grand Prix? Ten teams are taking place in the F1 2023 season, with each fielding two drivers. You can find them here:

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari): Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas

(Alfa Romeo-Ferrari): Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas Scuderia AlphaTauri (AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT): Nyck de Vries & Yuki Tsunoda

(AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT): Nyck de Vries & Yuki Tsunoda BWT Alpine F1 Team (Alpine-Fenault): Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon

(Alpine-Fenault): Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes): Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes): Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll Scuderia Ferrari (Ferrari): Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.

(Ferrari): Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (Haas-Ferrari): Kevin Magnussen & Nico Julkenberg

(Haas-Ferrari): Kevin Magnussen & Nico Julkenberg McLaren F1 Team (McLaren-Mercedes): Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

(McLaren-Mercedes): Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (Mercedes): Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

(Mercedes): Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Oracle Red Bull Racing (Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT): Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

(Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT): Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Williams Racing (Williams-Mercedes): Logan Sargeant & Alexander Albon