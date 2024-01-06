How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony online or on TV

One of the biggest nights in the movie and TV industry is almost upon us, with the Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday, January 7, and it'll be our first big warm-up for the Oscars which is coming soon.

The Golden Globes is the first of the big three award shows after the Oscars and the SAG Awards, and so it'll be our first chance to celebrate all the TV shows and movies of 2023.

Loads of big movies are up for awards including Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, and TV shows like Fellow Travelers, Succession and The Crown are all ready for awards too. You can find the full Golden Globes 2024 nominee list here.

If you're used to flicking on your TV to watch the Golden Globes, you're going to be in for a surprise, because it's on a new cable channel in the US. Elsewhere, there are streaming options to help you watch. So here's how to watch the Golden Globe 2024 award ceremony on TV or online.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 in the US

NBC no longer has the rights to air the Golden Globes 2024, and instead it falls to CBS. The ceremony begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Sunday, January 7.

To watch on cable, you can tune in using the main CBS channel, which many cable packages will include as it's a major news channel. If you don't have access to it, several live TV streaming services include it in their bundles: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all include it on various plans.

Cord-cutters have cheaper options for watching the Golden Globes than signing up for a cable replacement service though. The awards will also be streamed on the streaming service Paramount Plus for all subscribers on the $11.99-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime tier. You can use this to stream on any smart device like a phone or tablet.

If you don't need to watch the show live, it'll also be available to watch on demand from Monday, January 8 for all Paramount Plus users, even those on the $5.99-per-month Essential plan. This is the cheapest option although you will have to avoid spoilers online for a few hours.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 in the UK

There isn't always a reliable to watch US awards ceremonies in the UK, but thankfully for the Golden Globes there's an easy option... as long as you're happy staying up for it, as it begins at 1 am and finishes at 4 am. That's in the early hours of Monday, January 8.

This option is Paramount Plus, with the streaming service offering a live stream in the UK. Easy! Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year, and there's a week-long free trial for new subscribers.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 in Australia

If you've read the rest of this article, you're probably expecting Paramount Plus to be the go-to option for watching the Golden Globes 2024 in Australia — it's not, though. Instead, that falls to streaming service Stan. The ceremony starts at midday on Monday, January 8, but red carpet coverage begins an hour prior.

Prices to sign up to Stan begin at $10 per month for its basic plan but if you want more screens to stream on, higher-res broadcasts and more devices for simultaneous downloads, there's the $16 Standard tier or $21 Premium one.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Golden Globes, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or events even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.