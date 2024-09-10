How to watch the Harris vs Trump debate, September 10
ABC News is hosting the big event, but do you have to have ABC to watch it?
As the US inches closer to the 2024 presidential election, the time has come for the second presidential debate of the season, hosted by ABC News and airing on Tuesday, September 10, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.
While the first occurred on June 27 between the then-presumed Democratic nominee President Joe Biden and the Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump, this go-around the bright lights will shine on Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, as both have officially secured their respective party's nomination. This will be their first time coming face-to-face to verbally spar on camera, which is drumming up plenty of anticipation ahead of Election Day on November 5. Especially considering, this is the only scheduled debate between the two as of publication.
So if you're looking to see the big political event live, we've got all you need to know on how you can tune in. While ABC News is hosting the affair, ABC is not the only way to watch. Take a look below to see all your viewing options.
How to watch the Harris vs Trump debate on TV in the US
The debate airs live on all the big four broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. These broadcast networks are available with a traditional cable/satellite TV provider or via a TV antenna that receives local station signals. You can also access these channels via a live TV streaming service such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (with the exception of CBS, and in some areas ABC) and YouTube TV.
Additionally, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News are also showcasing tonight's debate if you prefer more spirited coverage. These cable channels are also available with a cable/satellite TV package or a subscription to a live streaming service like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
How to stream Harris vs Trump debate online in the US
If you cut ties to traditional cable and don't subscribe to a live TV service, no worries, you can still watch the debate.
Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock are all streaming the debate live for subscribers. If none of these options work, CBS News 24/7 and ABC News Live are streaming the debate online for free.
How to watch the Harris vs Trump debate in the UK
The BBC is airing the debate on the BBC News Channel, BBC One, the BBC News website and app and BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 1 am UK.
Other things to know about the Harris vs Trump debate
Location
The event goes down in The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
Moderator
ABC News anchor Lindsay Davis is moderating the presidential debate.
Rules
Each candidate will be given two minutes to answer each question with a two-minute rebuttal. Additionally, they get an additional minute to make a follow-up remark.
Mics will only be live for candidates when it’s their time to speak, and will be muted when the other candidate is speaking.
While there are no opening statements, President Trump won a coin toss and opted to go last with delivering the closing remarks.
Each candidate will be given a bottle of water, a pen and a pad of paper, but they are not allowed props.
Candidates are to remain behind the podium during the debate.
Candidates are not allowed to interact with campaign staff during commercial breaks.
