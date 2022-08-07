How to watch the Love Island Reunion 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Catch up with this year's islanders one last time.

If you're looking to watch the Love Island Reunion, here's where you need to go.

*if you're not caught up on Love Island just yet, don't read on*

Love Island 2022 might be over, but there's one final treat in store for fans of the ITV dating show on the way.

Just like with previous seasons of the show, presenter Laura Whitmore will be sitting down with Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide plus all the other islanders to catch up with them and go over some of the biggest moments from season 8.

It's a perfect chance to relive the series' highs and lows, and there's always the possibility of a little bit more drama being stirred up when the islanders are reunited one last time...

Here's how to watch the Love Island Reunion so you don't miss out on any of the gossip!

How to watch the Love Island Reunion in the UK

This year's Love Island reunion special is coming to ITV2 on Sunday, August 7 at 9 pm, and will run for 90 mins. This means you'll also be able to stream it online on ITV Hub. (opens in new tab)

The final took place on Monday, August 1, so the islanders have had a few days now to gather their thoughts about the past eight weeks before being brought back together.

How to watch the Love Island Reunion from outside your country

There's an easy way to watch the 2022 Love Reunion online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free. And it's a great way to watch the Love Island Reunion via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Love Island Reunion in the US

We don't have a confirmed broadcaster for the reunion in the US. However, since the regular series is still airing through August 16 on Hulu, we expect the reunion special will be made available on the streaming service at some point after the final has aired.

Regardless, there's plenty of Love Island content to enjoy in the states, as Love Island USA season 4 is now well underway over on Peacock!