It’s the halfway point (or thereabouts) of the 2021-2022 NHL season, which means that it is time for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Many of the best players in the league — including Connor McDavid, Patrice Bergeron, Claude Giroux, Auston Matthews, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl and Andrei Vasilevskiy — are going to be on hand in Las Vegas for the All-Star festivities Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

The NHL All-Star Weekend consists of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition (taking place Friday, Feb. 4) and the NHL All-Star Game itself on Saturday, Feb. 5. This is the first time that the NHL’s All-Star Weekend is taking place in Las Vegas, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the league in 2017. While the desert may not seem like the best place to play hockey, the Las Vegas community has embraced the Golden Knights (who have had a solid run of early success). The NHL also plans to take unique advantage of many iconic Las Vegas landmarks as part of this weekend’s festivities.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

How to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in the U.S.

ESPN will be handling the broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game and its festivities across its slate of channels and platforms. This includes airing the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and then the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, as well as streaming it on ESPN Plus. Both events are also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN is a cable network. While it is available on a large number of traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription services, definitely be sure to check that your current package or when you’re considering offers the sports-centric network if you want to tune in to the Skills Competition. The good news, ABC is one of the four major U.S. broadcast networks, meaning it is available on all pay-TV subscription services, has local stations serving just about every U.S. TV market sending signals to be received by TV antennas and is offered on many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

There will also be a streaming option for the NHL All-Star game on Feb. 5, as ESPN Plus will have a live stream available for its subscribers. ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month as a standalone service, but can be bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99; it also now comes as a standard feature on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month.

How to watch the NHL All-Star Game in Canada

For Canadian audiences, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and the All-Star Skills Competition will be airing on SportsNet (English broadcast) and TVA Sports (French broadcast). The schedule will be the same, with the Skills Competition taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 and the All-Star Game airing at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 5.

2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be played as a three-game bracket style tournament, where teams representing the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific divisions will play each other in 20 minute games. As for who will be playing in these games, here are the full rosters for each division:

Metropolitan Division: Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers; Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins; Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals; Chris Krieder, New York Rangers; Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals; Adam Pelech, New York Islanders; Zack Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets; Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes; Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Atlantic Division: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins; Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers; Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning; Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens; Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Central Division: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets; Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks; Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche; Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild; Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes; Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues; Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames; Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings; Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks; Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights; Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks; Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights; John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks; Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy competing in the Save Streak competition at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. (Image credit: Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Before the official All-Star game, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition is designed to be a fun opportunity for the league’s best to showcase their skills in a number of disciplines. The event is also set to take advantage of the unique setting of Las Vegas with a couple of these events, listed out below.

The Fountain Face-Off

The Bellagio Fountain is a Las Vegas landmark, and on Feb. 4 it will have more than just a fountain show. With a rink being placed on the water, players (including three-time Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson) will try to shoot five targets with five pucks as quickly as possible. If you get to final, there will be an added challenge of some fountain spray being added.

21 in ‘22

Another Vegas specific event, All-Stars will be playing some Blackjack on Las Vegas Boulevard. With a full deck of cards set up as targets, the players will try and reach 21 without going over. Whoever does it in the fewest shots will advance and ultimately win.

Fastest Skater

One of the marquee events of the Skill Competition, the fastest skater gives players one loop around the rink to see who is lightning on ice. Connor McDavid has won this event three times in the past and will look to reclaim his crown this year.

Save Streak

The goalies get in on the action, in Save Streak. First a goalie will face every shooter from an opposing division, trying to stop to string together as many saves as possible. If the goalie stops the final shooter the first time through the lineup, then they will continue until a goal is scored. Longest save streak wins.

Hardest Shot

How fast can these all-stars blast a puck? We’re going to find out as four players (Victor Hedman, Timo Meier, Adam Pelech and Tom Wilson) will blast away. Can anyone beat Zdeno Chara’s record of 108.8 mph?

Breakaway Challenge

The NHL’s version of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the Breakaway challenge will see players try and score one-on-one with a goalie (special guests Manon Rhéaume and actor Wyatt Russell) with some incredible trick shots. While Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras is not an All-Star, he has been invited to compete following some sensational goals he’s scored this season.

Accuracy Shooting

Another All-Star game classic, it’s a pretty simple premise, who can hit targets in the four corners of the net the fastest? However, it’s harder than it sounds as a few misses can build the pressure.