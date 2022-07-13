How to watch the Open Championship 2022: TV schedule, field, tee times and everything you need to know
By Michael Balderston published
The 150th Open Championship returns to St. Andrews.
It’s a historic year for the Open Championship, as 2022 marks the 150th playing of the golf tournament, the fourth and final major of the year. With this milestone year, the Open is heading back to the birthplace of golf with a field that features some of the biggest names in the game right now.
We’ve teed up all the information you’ll need on how to watch the Open Championship 2022 directly below, including the US and UK TV schedules for the tournament, who’s playing and more. Let’s dive in.
When is the Open Championship 2022?
The 150th Open Championship officially takes place from Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17.
Where is the Open Championship 2022?
This year the Open Championship is being played at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
St. Andrews is one of the most famous courses in the world, often referred to as the birthplace of golf. The Old Course, which was established in 1552, has hosted the Open Championship more than any other course in the history of the tournament, with this week’s event marking the 29th time the Open has taken place there. The last time that the Open Championship took place at St. Andrews was 2015, with Zach Johnson winning.
How to watch the Open Championship 2022 in the US
The Open Championship TV schedule (US)
US golf fans can watch all of the action of the 150th Open Championship on NBC, USA and Peacock starting Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17. Here is the confirmed broadcast schedule for the Open Championship (* denotes the day before):
Thursday, July 14
1:30-4 am ET/10:30 pm*-1 am PT: round 1, full coverage (Peacock)
4 am-3 pm ET/1 am-noon PT: round 1, full coverage (USA)
3-4 pm ET/noon-1 pm PT: round 1, full coverage (Peacock)
TBD: featured holes and featured groups (Peacock)
Friday, July 15
1:30-4 am ET/10:30 pm*-1 am PT: round 1, full coverage (Peacock)
4 am-3 pm ET/1 am-noon PT: round 1, full coverage (USA)
3-4 pm ET/noon-1 pm PT: round 1, full coverage (Peacock)
TBD: featured holes and featured groups (Peacock)
Saturday, July 16
5-7 am ET/2-4 am PT: round 3, full coverage (USA)
7 am-3 pm ET/4 am-noon PT: round 3, full coverage (NBC)
TBD: featured holes and featured groups (Peacock)
Sunday, July 17
4-7 am ET/1-4 am PT: round 4, full coverage, (USA)
7 am-2 pm ET/4-11 am PT: round 4, full coverage (NBC)
TBD: featured holes and featured groups (Peacock)
How to watch
Any coverage of the Open Championship on NBC is going to be available to anyone with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna, as local NBC stations are made easily available to all TV households. If you’ve moved to a live TV streaming service, NBC is carried by a variety, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
The USA cable network, meanwhile, is carried by a majority of traditional TV subscription services (check your package’s channel offerings to confirm) as well as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
In order to see Peacock’s live coverage of the Open, you must be a subscriber to Peacock Premium.
How to watch the Open Championship 2022 in the UK
The Open Championship TV schedule (UK)
Sky Sports is going to be the home of the Open Championship in the UK, offering full coverage of action on the course, the driving range and special focuses on featured groups and holes. Please note BBC Two also has nightly highlights.
Here’s the schedule breakdown:
Thursday, July 14
6:30 am-8:30 pm UK: round 1, full coverage (Sky Sports)
7:30-10:30 am UK: live from the range (red button)
8 am-8 pm UK: featured groups and featured holes (red button)
Noon-3 pm UK: live from the range (red button)
Friday, July 15
6:30 am-8:30 pm UK: round 2, full coverage (Sky Sports)
7:30-10:30 am UK: live from the range (red button)
8 am-8 pm UK: featured groups and featured holes (red button)
Noon-3 pm UK: live from the range (red button)
Saturday, July 16
9 am-8 pm UK: round 3, full coverage (Sky Sports)
9 am-noon UK: Saturday at the Open (Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel)
11 am-4 pm UK: live from the range (red button)
10 am-7 pm UK: featured groups and featured holes (red button)
Sunday, July 17
8 am-7:30 pm UK: round 4, full coverage
8-11 am UK: Sunday at the Open (Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel)
9 am-7 pm UK: featured groups and featured holes (red button)
10 am-3 pm: live from the range (red button)
How to watch
With the Open Championship available to watch entirely on Sky Sports, a subscription to Sky TV is necessary. Thankfully, additional coverage available through red button, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Showcase can also be included as part of a Sky TV subscription.
Who is in the Open Championship 2022 field
The full 156 player field for the Open Championship is available right here (opens in new tab), but here are some of the big names and contenders for this year’s tournament at St. Andrews:
- Abraham Ancer
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bryson DeChambeau
- David Duval
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Will Zalatoris
The Open Championship 2022 tee times
Tee times for the Open Championship 2022 are here for the first round. You can see when everyone is teeing off on the official Open Championship website (opens in new tab), but we’ve compiled tee times for some of the big name groups directly below.
- 3:14 am ET/8:14 am UK: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
- 3:36 am ET/8:36 am UK: Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
- 4:58 am ET/9:58 am UK: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 5:09 am ET/10:09 am UK: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
- 5:20 am ET/10:20 am UK: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
- 8:26 am ET/1:26 pm UK: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton
- 9:59 am ET/2:59 pm UK: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
- 10:10 am ET/3:10 pm UK: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.