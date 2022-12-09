How to watch the Portugal vs Morocco World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The Portugal vs Morocco match of the World Cup 2022 on December 10 pitches the two Mediterranean nations and close neighbors together to see who will progress onto the semi-final.

Both teams have had successful World Cup journeys so far, with Morocco exceeding its past best performance — it's never reached the quarter-finals before. Portugal is a repeatedly successful team, with Christiano Ronaldo one of the most legendary football players of all time, but that doesn't mean it's unbeatable.

Here's how to watch the Portugal vs Morocco game of the World Cup, as well as some important information on the match.

How to watch Portugal vs Morocco in the US

Portugal vs Morocco kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT, making it an early-morning match in the US.

The best way to watch it is on Fox, as the channel is airing the match as well as England vs France later in the day.

If you don't have this cable channel then you can use one of the various live TV streaming services that offer it: FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV (Blue package) will all let you watch Fox.

Alternatively, you could watch on Peacock, as the NBCUniversal streaming service is hosting a simulcast from Telemundo. You'll need to be on the $4.99-a-month Premium plan (or the $9.99 Premium Plus one), and it'll be in Spanish, so you'll likely need to speak the language (or you could just mute the audio).

How to watch Portugal vs Morocco in the UK

Portugal vs Morocco kicks off at 3 pm GMT, making it an afternoon game.

You can watch the match on ITV 1, as that's the channel the game will be playing on. You'll also be able to watch it on ITVX, ITV's online streaming service, and we've got a guide on how to use ITVX to watch live TV here.

How to watch Portugal vs Morocco from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Portugal vs Morocco game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Portugal vs Morocco: important information

When does Portugal vs Morocco kick off? Portugal vs Morocco kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. It's the earliest of the two games on December 10, with France vs England happening later in the day.

Where does Portugal vs Morocco take place? Portugal vs Morocco is taking place at the Al Thumama Stadium just outside Doha, Qatar. This 44,000-seater was constructed specifically for the World Cup, but the Portugal vs Morocco game will be the last time it's used in the tournament.

What you need to know about the match

It's somewhat of a surprise that we're still writing about Morocco in the World Cup, given that the African team has never reached the quarter-final stage of the tournament before.

But after winning three games and drawing one, Morocco has justified its continuation in the games.

Portugal will be Morocco's toughest game to date, though — with a squad that includes Pepe and Ronaldo, Portugal is on a strong spree at the moment, with an overwhelming 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16.

For context, Morocco only beat Spain in that round in penalties — in other words, by the skin of its teeth.

In fact, Portugal is one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, though bookies are giving France and Brazil the edge over it. So odds are against Morocco, but it's been a good run anyway.