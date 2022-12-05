How to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

On December 6, the Portugal vs Switzerland match of the World Cup 2022 will dictate which of the two European teams progresses into the quarter-final of the quadrennial football tournament.

Portugal was the winner of group H while Switzerland was the runner-up of group G, and unlike many World Cup match-ups, they have a long and storied history of playing together. This will actually be their third time playing together this year.

Here's how to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland game from anywhere in the world, as well as some useful additional information about the match.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the US

The Portugal vs Switzerland match begins at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

One way to watch the game is on Fox, as Fox (the company) is airing the game on its main channel. That means it'll also be viewable on live TV streaming services that offer the channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You could always use Peacock to stream the game too, but this will be in Spanish. Subscribers to its $4.99-per-month Premium plan or the $9.99 monthly Premium Plus one can view a simulcast of the match being aired by Telemundo.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the UK

The Portugal vs Switzerland game kicks off at 7 pm GMT.

You can watch the game on ITV 1, whether you're watching on your TV or using the live TV streaming function on ITVX (which used to be called ITV Hub, if that name doesn't mean anything to you.

Here's our guide on how to stream live TV using ITVX.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Portugal vs Switzerland: important information

When does Portugal vs Switzerland kick off? The game begins at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. That means it begins four hours after the Spain vs Morocco game, and the winner from each match will meet a few days later.

Where does Portugal vs Switzerland take place? Portugal and Switzerland meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar. This is the biggest stadium being used for the World Cup 2022, with a capacity of 88,000, and fittingly it's where the final will take place on December 18.

What you need to know about the match

Portugal and Switzerland play fairly frequently. This is their third match of the year in fact — they met twice for the UEFA Nations League, with Portugal winning the first match 4-0 and Switzerland winning the second 0-1.

Switzerland came second in its group, while Portugal won its own, but both got through with two wins and a loss, so they performed roughly evenly.

It's a pretty close match, then, and while bookies are trending towards a Portuguese victory — Ronaldo is one of the best football players actively playing right now — it's very close.

The winner of this match will either play Spain or Morocco, depending on who wins that game, and either way it'll end up being a close match, geographically and score-wise.