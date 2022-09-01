How to watch The Rings of Power: where to stream The Lord of the Rings TV show

Want to watch The Rings of Power? Here's where you need to go.

After what feels like forever, the wait is over and we'll finally be able to lay eyes on The Rings of Power five years after the series was first announced. Years after we first set foot in Middle-earth in Peter Jackson's trilogies, this new series will be exploring Tolkien's Second Age, an era that begins thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

In this first season of the fantasy epic, we'll be meeting all sorts of new characters, adventuring with younger versions of famous faces like Galadriel and Elrond and journeying to all corners of Middle-earth.

Get ready to head back to Tolkien's world — here's how to watch The Rings of Power.

How to watch The Rings of Power

Unsurprisingly, as it's an Amazon original series, there's only one place you'll find The Rings of Power and that's on Prime Video.

The Prime Video streaming service is just one of the many benefits that come with having an Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab). Prime Video is full of entertaining shows like The Boys, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, Clarkson's Farm, A League of Their Own (opens in new tab) and Good Omens, to name but a few.

At the time of writing, a Prime Video subscription (if you're not already a Prime subscriber) costs $12.49 / £7.99 a month or $139 / £79.99 annually.

Prices throughout Europe are about to get more expensive, though, with the UK fee set to jump to £8.99 a month / £95 a year from September 15. So, if you're planning to watch The Rings of Power, we'd strongly suggest picking up an annual subscription at the cheaper rate, while you can, as the new price will only be applied at your next renewal.

When are The Rings of Power episodes released?

Amazon's tentpole series begins with a bang — a two-episode premiere. So, episodes 1 and 2 of The Rings of Power air on Prime Video at 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 1 (that's 2 am UK time on Friday, September 2).

Amazon has confirmed that the remaining six episodes will land at 12 am ET / 5 am UK time every Friday. This means the season finale is due to air in mid-October.

Here's the full Prime Video release schedule for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: