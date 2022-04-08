How to watch UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie is an unexpected title match between two top featherweight MMA fighters, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch this bout live stream online.

Alexander Volkanovski is the champion and the number three ranked pound-for-pound UFC men’s fighter. He was originally set for a trilogy grudge match with Max Holloway, but an injury bumped Holloway out. "The Korean Zombie," also known as Jung Chan Sung, has the brains, brawn and skills to cash in on this opportunity.

Read on to find out how you can watch UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship battle between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie.

What time is UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie?

UFC 273 main event coverage starts on Saturday, April 9, at 10 pm ET/3 am UK.

The Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight is scheduled to start at midnight ET/5 am UK.

Prelim coverage of UFC 273 begins at 6 pm ET/1 am UK.

Where is UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie?

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

How to watch 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie in the US

US sports fans who want to watch UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie will need ESPN Plus in order to buy this pay-per-view event.

ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month as a standalone service or it can be an add-on channel for a standalone Hulu account, again for $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is also now included as standard on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month, or can be part of the Disney Bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Along with ESPN Plus, sports fans will need to purchase the UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie pay-per-view (opens in new tab) additionally for $74.99. If you are new to the service, you can bundle this pay-per-view with a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98 total. You also have the option to bundle UFC 273 with the Disney Bundle to get one month and the big fight for $89.98.

The Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight is exclusive to ESPN Plus and can’t be purchased in the US on any cable or satellite service.

UFC fans can also watch the UFC 273 prelims on ESPN, requiring no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the top live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is a cable option on numerous traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services. Just remember that the prelims on ESPN do not include the main card or the Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight.

How to watch UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie in the UK

UK fight fans can watch UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie as a live stream exclusively on BT Sport (opens in new tab). You don't need a long term contract with the BT Sport Pass, for £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie starting at 1 am UK, Sunday, April 10, with the main card starting at 3 am UK.

The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie preview

Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski (23-1) is the UFC Featherweight champion, making his third title defense in just over two years. This Australian mixed martial artist is an amazing all around athlete who has been a champion Greco-Roman wrestler and professional rugby player. Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC with 10 fights since joining in late 2016. That run includes two back-to-back fights against Max Holloway. Both of these championship fights went a full five rounds each time with Volkanovski scoring two wins. These two fights were classics and the second decision was split, so Volkanovski was originally supposed to face Holloway a third time. However Holloway had to pull out with an undisclosed injury, so Volkanovski turns his attention to a fighter he has never faced before.

Chan Sung Jung a.k.a. “The Korean Zombie” (17-6) is the fourth ranked UFC featherweight fighter and he’s sure to be excited to be back in a title fight for the first time in eight years. Jung got his first shot at the featherweight championship back in 2013 but he was knocked out in that fight by the champ at that time, José Aldo. He is 3-1 in his last four fights with big wins over ranked foes including Dan Ige and Frankie Edgar. Now he hopes to use this unexpected opportunity to claim the title he has long sought after. The Korean Zombie is a fan favorite fighter trained in many different disciplines, including Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo, Judo, kickboxing and the Korean art of Haokido. Can Jung throw enough unexpected attacks and styles to score an epic upset of the champ?

Alexander Volkanovski is a solid favorite at -760 to win this championship match over The Korean Zombie.

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for UFC 273 for Saturday, April 9:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen

Prelims

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott

Early Prelims

Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos