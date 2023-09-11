HUGE EastEnders icon in talks to join I'm A Celebrity 2023

An EastEnders legend is in talks to join I'm A Celebrity 2023.

EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold has been tipped to join I'm A Celebrity 2023 following her devastating soap exit earlier this year.

Danielle played the much-loved Lola Pearce-Brown for 12 years until her character tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour in May.

The young mum's health had rapidly deteriorated after her cancer diagnosis and she spent her emotional final moments with her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Danielle has gone on to win a number of awards for the heartbreaking storyline and now it looks like she could be setting her sights on becoming Queen of the Jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses are eager to sign up Danielle following her soap success.

EastEnders icon Danielle Harold is reportedly set to join I'm A Celebrity 2023. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

A source allegedly told the publication: “Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show. It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey.

“Conversations are under way and producers are trying to lure her with a lucrative deal.”

If the rumors are true, Danielle will be following in the footsteps of a number of EastEnders legends who have also appeared on the show.

Danielle's character Lola Pearce-Brown tragically lost her life to cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie Brooks, best known as Walford villain Janine Butcher won I'm A Celebrity in 2012. Following this, Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in the soap, was crowned Queen of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity 2019.

EastEnders star Joe Swash also won the coveted title back in 2008. Other Walford residents who have appeared on the show include Dean Gaffney, Shane Richie, Jessica Plummer, Danniella Westbrook, Adam Woodyatt and Lucy Benjamin.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is set to air later this year.