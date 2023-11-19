I'm A Celebrity contestant Jamie Lynn Spears criticised for not taking part in media interviews

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on screens with a whole new line-up of celebrity contestants eager to become the King or Queen of the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity kicked off tonight on ITV, with a few controversial celebrities in the mix. Among those taking part in the Bushtucker trials are BNP leader Nigel Farage and Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to reports from The Mirror, Jamie Lynn refused to take part in interviews after facing backlash for her appearance on the show, in part due to her turbulent relationship with much-loved pop star Britney Spears.

A source told the publication, "It is disappointing Jamie Lynn wouldn’t speak to journalists out in Australia.

"She kept her head down at Brisbane airport which is fair enough after a long flight, but it is highly unusual to not take part in the media chats whilst waiting to go into camp this week."

They continued to explain how this is far from the usual procedure for contestants. The source continued: "In fact, it is almost unprecedented and even Boy George took part last year when he has rarely done interviews for a decade.

“The last contestant we can remember to refuse to do the pre-show interviews was David Gest, and that was back in 2006.

"It is not a great sign if you are hoping Jamie Lynn is going to be hugely talkative on the show and give up lots of goss about Britney. Hopefully, she finds her voice in camp."

Fans have waded in on the debate too, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'Not sure how I feel about Jamie Lynn Spears not being voted for the trial...

'On one hand, I want her to be irrelevant & on the other I want her to do every trial.... Britney did say she wanted her family in jail for what they did to her, and the jungle is a sort of jail.'

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

