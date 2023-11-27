I'm a Celebrity shake-up as campmate quits after shock confession

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has said goodbye to one of the contestants.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 has confirmed that Grace Dent will no longer be taking part in the series as she has withdrawn early.

The news was announced early on Monday, November 27 when it was revealed she had departed the camp due to medical reasons, which have left her unable to continue taking part.

In a statement, ITV said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Fans saw Grace struggling during I'm a Celebrity episode 6, where she had a quiet chat with fellow campmate Josie Gibson where she admitted she was having a hard time in camp and wanted to leave.

During their conversation, Grace pulled Josie to one side and said: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

Trying to get her spirits back up, Josie encouraged: “It’ll be good for you. What an experience.”

Meanwhile, Grace said in the Bush Telegraph: "I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody."

She didn't elaborate more than that, but it was clear she wasn't doing too well and camp life had been hard for her, as some viewers commented that she was "looking pale".

Grace had been part of the Home team during the camp playoffs, meaning she was in the losing team that did not get to enjoy the Breakfast of Champions, which was gratefully received by the Away team instead.

She managed to avoid the dreaded Down Your Sorrows drinking trial, which was played by Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew, who managed to secure all 12 stars and as a result, 12 camp meals that were better than rice and beans.

Grace's departure from the competition means she will not get to join Josie Gibson in the Down The Tubes trial on Monday night's episode, so it is likely the contestant with the third most votes will be joining instead.

The food critic has not yet publicly opened up about her early departure from I'm a Celebrity.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 continues on Monday, November 27 at 9 pm on ITV and ITVX.