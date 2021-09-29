IMDb TV to launch in the U.K.

U.K. viewers have a brand new streaming service to enjoy, as Amazon has announced the U.K. launch of IMDb TV, according to a report from Variety. This marks the first international rollout of IMDb TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service that is a spinoff of the website IMDb (Internet Movie Database) and offers classic TV and films, as well as its own original content.

IMDb TV is available immediately for U.K. viewers, though initially only via the carousel on Amazon Prime Video. In the coming weeks a standalone app will be available for Fire TV users. Membership to Amazon Prime is not required to watch IMDb TV content.

The selection of IMDb TV titles for the U.K. will be smaller at first, explained Ryan Pirozzi, co-head of content and programming at IMDb TV to Variety, as the service attempts to learn from viewers what content they like to watch. That being said, among some of the initial titles available are Pulp Fiction, 2 Broke Girls and IMDb TV originals including Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary and Moment of Truth.

“Free streaming services are not unique, especially in the U.K., where there’s several broadcaster options [such as BBC iPlayer and Channel 4’s All4],” Pirozzi told Variety. “I think what is unique about us is ambitious, premium original series from Amazon Studios inside a free service: that is much more unique.”

Pirozzi would go on to say that while there are currently no plans to launch U.K.-specific original IMDb TV series at the moment, but it could happen as IMDb TV learns more about the type of content its users in the U.K. want.