ITV reveals line-up for 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas'.

The star-studded lineup for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas has officially been unveiled by ITV.

Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas is an event designed to pay tribute to the hard work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have helped out their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This prestigious event will see festive carols performed by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir along with performances from Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

Alongside these musical acts will be a performance of poet and writer Lemn Sissay's composition, To The Day, as well as readings delivered by a variety of speakers including Kate Garraway, British Paralympian Kim Daybell, and Prince William.

The Together At Christmas carol service will be held at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and will be attended by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with other members of the royal family.

This service will then be recorded and broadcast by ITV as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve.

Kate Garraway is one of the stars taking part in 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas'. (Image credit: PA)

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from Kate Middleton, a special performance from Tom Walker of his new Christmas single, For Those Who Can't Be Here, and videos highlighting the efforts of inspirational people and organisations.

The carolling event is billed as an opportunity for the nation to come together and reflect on the challenges that we have all faced as well as the acts of kindness that we have noticed across the nation, and to recognise those who stepped in to help others.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “In aid of bringing everyone together this Christmas, we’re honoured to be airing an incredibly special carol event with a difference. Hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge, you can expect show-stopping performances from a whole host of music artists such as Leona Lewis, Tom Walker, and Ellie Goulding.

"ITV is guaranteed to deliver the festive joy we all need straight from Westminster Abbey into our living rooms this Christmas”, she added.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air on ITV and ITV Hub at 7:30 pm on Christmas Eve.