Jacques O'Neill has quit Love Island 2022, ITV confirms

Jacques O'Neill has decided to walk away from Love Island season 8.

Love Island 2022 is about to lose another islander as ITV has revealed rugby player Jacques O'Neill has made the decision to quit the show.

It's currently unclear exactly why he's decided to leave but, based on last night's events, we rather suspect it's something to do with the arrival of Adam Collard who's been switching on the charm for Paige and dropping a few digs about Jacques. We understand that Jacques will reveal what led him to walk away from the show in tonight's (Tuesday, July 12) episode of the show thanks to a statement from ITV.

That statement read: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight's episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what's next for Jacques."

Jacques O'Neill is now the second islander to walk away from the show in Love Island series 8 after Liam Llewellyn decided he did not want to stay in the villa in the first week of the current series.

Jacques entered the villa as one of the first bombshells of the series. As he was Gemma Owen's ex, his arrival definitely caused quite a stir among the islanders.

He soon set his sights on coupling up with Paige Thorne and the duo seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the villa...up until Casa Amor. Since Casa, the pair have been on the rocks as Jacques shared some decidedly intimate moments with two of the new girls who came into the main villa.

Jacques has been trying to make things up to Paige ever since. However, the preview for tonight's episode made it look like he was set for a heated exchange with the newest bombshell, returning Love Island contestant, Adam Collard.

