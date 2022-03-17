James Bond could be heading to Prime Video following MGM deal

James Bond may have found himself a new streaming home in Prime Video. After initially announcing they had come to a more than $8 billion agreement in May 2021, Amazon’s purchase of MGM has closed, according to a report by Variety.

With that, Bond and other MGM movies and TV shows could soon be part of the streaming lineup on Prime Video.

MGM’s catalog, which dates back to 1924, includes more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows. Among the most high profile titles are of course the James Bond, Rocky/Creed and Pink Panther movie franchises, as well as the likes of Legally Blonde, The Silence of the Lambs, Tomb Raider, Robocop, 12 Angry Men and The Magnificent Seven; for TV, MGM has helped produce Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings.

The news did not give any clue as to when or what titles specifically may make their way to Prime Video.

Certainly one of the big draws will be if Prime Video becomes the de facto streaming home for the James Bond franchise. Figuring out how to watch all the James Bond movies can be a herculean task, as they currently are spread across multiple services, with some not even available to stream. This deal could also signal that No Time to Die, the last Bond movie to star Daniel Craig that was released in October 2021, may make its streaming debut on Prime Video, though again that was not confirmed at this time.

Classic MGM titles appearing on Prime Video is just one facet of the deal with Amazon, however. The two companies will also work together to develop new movies and TV shows, both original and based on MGM IP.

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” said Chris Brearton, chief operating officer of MGM, in a statement.

“MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come.”

In the ongoing streaming battle with Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and others, Prime Video has plucked a nice feather for its cap.