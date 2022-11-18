Jordan Peele's Nope now streaming on Peacock

We can now say "yep" to the question of whether Nope is available to stream, as Jordan Peele's 2022 summer blockbuster is now streaming on Peacock. Considering the movie premiered in late July, it's been a longer wait for the streaming debut of Nope (which officially arrived on Peacock on November 18), but at long last subscribers can enjoy the horror/sci-fi mashup with ease.

Nope was written and directed by Jordan Peele; it's his third movie following 2017's Get Out and 2019's Us. The story follows a brother and sister who run a Hollywood horse training facility in California that discover an unusual phenomenon in the valley. But as they try to capture it for the world, they discover it is not what they expected. If you've seen the movie but left with some questions, we break down the Nope ending.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star, alongside Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Keith David and Barbie Ferreira as part of the Nope cast.

Nope was a hit with US audiences, earning $123 million, including coming in at No. 1 at the box office when it debuted. Critics also gave the movie kudos; Nope is "Certified Fresh" from Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 82%. Check out the trailer for Nope right here:

While Peacock does have a free tier that allows anyone to watch select TV shows and movies, if you want to watch Nope you need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber. The good news is that you have a couple of pricing options. The first is the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month; the other is Peacock Premium Plus, which removes ads and runs $9.99 per month.

Peacock works on a number of different platforms, including TVs, computers, mobile devices and gaming consoles. So really you should have your choice as to how you want to watch Nope.

For UK audiences, certain Peacock content is available to Sky TV subscribers, but Nope does not appear to be one of those titles right now. Nope is still only available through digital on-demand in the UK. US consumers can also rent Nope digitally if they don’t want to sign up for a monthly Peacock subscription.

Peacock is now streaming a number of high profile 2022 movies, including Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru.