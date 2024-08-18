Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Jungle Cruise, airing tonight on ABC

There was a nearly two-decade-long wait for Jungle Cruise, the movie adaptation of the eponymous Walt Disney theme park attraction, and in 2021, Disney diehards finally got to see the flick, a big-budget, thrill-ride adventure with an all-star cast led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. And tonight, August 18, you can tune into Jungle Cruise as part of the Wonderful World of Disney Movie Night on ABC at 8:30pm Eastern Time.

Blunt stars as intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, with Johnson playing the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff. "Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine," reads the official movie description from Disney.

"Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest," the synopsis continues. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Joining Blunt and Johnson in the cast, Jungle Cruise also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The fantasy flick was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, from a screenplay written by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and Johnson also served as a producer.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch tonight's broadcast of Jungle Cruise from 8:30pm to 11pm Eastern Time on the alphabet network. The network has been airing both Disney-owned favorites and time-honored classics throughout this summer, including beloved titles like Encanto, Toy Story 2, Up and The Jungle Book live-action remake.

Wondering how to watch Jungle Cruise if you don't have access to ABC? It is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Disney's Jungle Cruise | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Jungle Cruise above before tuning in to the fantasy adventure tonight on ABC.