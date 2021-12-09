‘Leverage: Redemption’ ready for more heisting with season 2 renewal

Leverage: Redemption managed to steal enough hearts for the sequel series to the fan-favorite TNT original series to land a season 2 renewal from IMDb TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service. There’s no word yet, however, on when fans can expect the Leverage team to get back on the job.

Leverage debuted on TNT in 2008 and ran for five seasons. Leverage: Redemption brought back most of the original cast, including Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge (though he only appeared in three episodes), while also adding new members to the team, including Noah Wyle’s Harry Wilson and Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey. The mission remained the same though, with the team working to bring down the rich and powerful from taking what they want and squashing anyone who may get in their way.

Leverage: Redemption season one featured 16 episodes, split in half and debuting in July and October of 2021, respectively. The entire first season of Leverage: Redemption can be streamed on IMDb TV right now, as well as the full five seasons of Leverage. Here’s the trailer for Leverage: Redemption season 1 to get a taste of what you’re missing if you haven’t watched.

“Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series. We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

As a free, ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV does not require any subscriptions to start watching what they have, you just have to be willing to deal with ads. IMDb TV is available online, on Roku TV and other streaming platforms.