Lioness season 2 episode 1 airing on cable for first time tonight, November 10

Sunday, November 10 is a big day for Taylor Sheridan fans. Not only is Yellowstone season 5 returning after nearly two years, but Lioness season 2 episode 1 is making its cable TV debut on Paramount Network, bringing the Paramount Plus original series to a wider audience.

Lioness is an action spy thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a CIA operative that runs the Lioness program, a group of female assets used to infiltrate and take out dangerous targets. In season 2, the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, forcing Joe (Saldana) to enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides.

The special airing of Lioness will follow immediately after the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network at 9:10 pm ET/PT. Here is the official synopsis for Lioness season 2 episode 1, “Beware the Old Soldier”: "Joe, Kyle, and the QRF team embark on a timely extraction after a high-ranking government official is kidnapped by a cartel." Read WTW's Lioness season 2 episode 1 recap .

In order to watch the special broadcast of Lioness on Paramount Network on November 10, you must have access to the cable channel through either a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re interested in watching the series beyond this first episode, you are going to need to sign up for Paramount Plus as all new episodes debut exclusively on the streamer and as of now we’re not aware of any plans for more episodes of Lioness season 2 being shown on Paramount Network. In fact, the latest episode of Lioness season 2, episode 4, also debuts on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 10.

This is just one part of the Taylor Sheridan dominance that will be Sunday, November 10. Prior to the primetime debuts on Paramount Network, the cable channel is airing a mini Yellowstone marathon to allow people to catch up with the series (or you can read our biggest questions for Yellowstone season 5 feature). Elsewhere, CBS is also getting in on the fun by rebroadcasting the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere at 10 pm ET/PT on the broadcast network.