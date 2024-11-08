Mini Yellowstone marathon starts on TV tonight, Nov. 8, to get you ready for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere
Yellowstone marathon will let fans catch up with the western from season 3 right up to the first new episode in two years.
The long wait for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 ends on Sunday, November 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network. But before then, the cable channel is offering viewers the chance to get back in the saddle with the Taylor Sheridan-created western with a mini Yellowstone marathon that will lead right up to the show’s return.
Starting Friday, November 8, at 11 pm ET/PT, Paramount Network is going to be showing every episode from Yellowstone season 3 through the first half of Yellowstone season 5 right up until the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, the first new episode in almost two years for the show. That should help fans who may have forgotten a detail or two about what’s happened in the series get their bearings before the show’s return (though if you’re pressed for time this weekend, you can also read our biggest questions for Yellowstone season 5 feature to be reminded of where things left off and how the new episodes might address them).
There is also going to be a special behind-the-scenes episode where cast members discuss some of the biggest moments from the show to date titled Yellowstone: Stories from the Bunkhouse that airs in the early hours of November 10.
Here’s a full look at the schedule for Paramount Network’s mini Yellowstone marathon taking place from Friday, November 8, to Sunday, November 10:
Friday, November 8
- 11 pm: Yellowstone season 3 episode 1
- 11:57 pm: Yellowstone season 3 episode 2
Saturday, November 9
- 1:01 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 3
- 1:57 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 4
- 3 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 5
- 9 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 6
- 9:56 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 7
- 10:58 am: Yellowstone season 3 episode 8
- Noon: Yellowstone season 3 episode 9
- 1:02 pm: Yellowstone season 3 episode 10
- 2:11 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 1
- 3:29 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 2
- 4:39 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 3
- 5:47 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 4
- 6:56 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 5
- 8:03 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 6
- 9:14 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 7
- 10:31 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 8
- 11:37 pm: Yellowstone season 4 episode 9
Sunday, November 10
- 12:55 am: Yellowstone season 4 episode 10
- 2:30 am: Yellowstone: Stories from the Bunkhouse
- 10 am: Yellowstone season 5 episode 1
- 11:23 am: Yellowstone season 5 episode 2
- 12:41 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 3
- 1:54 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 4
- 3:10 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 5
- 4:21 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 6
- 5:36 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 7
- 6:56 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 8
- 8 pm: Yellowstone season 5 episode 9
Helping to cap off the Taylor Sheridan-centric weekend, Paramount Network is also going to air Lioness season 2 episode 1 on the cable channel, allowing for those who are not currently signed up for Paramount Plus to watch the other popular Sheridan series.
In order to watch the mini Yellowstone marathon this weekend, you need to have access to Paramount Network, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you don’t have access to the cable channel, or want to be able to catch up with any episode from the series on your own schedule, all past episodes of Yellowstone are streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US (Paramount Plus for those outside the US).
Also, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to get a special broadcast on CBS on November 10, airing at 10 pm ET/PT. Note that this will be a slightly censored version to meet broadcast standards compared to the language that is allowed on cable TV.
Subsequent episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 are going to air on Paramount Network on Sundays.
