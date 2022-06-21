Dami and Indiyah could be crowned this year's winners as fans are backing them to win Love Island UK 2022 after tonight's episode.

The duo, who aren't an official couple yet, confessed they would want to explore their connection on Monday's episode, when they were still coupled up with different people.

But as fate would have it, both of their respective partners—Amber and Ikenna—were the two islanders who left the villa after a public vote.

It didn't take Dami and Indiyah very long to get cozy as they shared a steamy kiss during a challenge and another one after. They were getting so close that they were even suggested by fellow islanders as a potential couple to head to the Hideaway but couldn't as they're not an official couple...yet.

Their friends-to-lovers relationship has struck a chord with the Love Island viewers, who are now backing them to win this year's edition.

One wrote: "Dami & Indiyah to win already man #LoveIsland"; while another said: "I wouldn’t even be surprised if dami & indiyah beat Paige and jacques and win now".

A third wrote: "The chemistry is jus chemistrying, dami & indiyah for the win".

While we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves (we still have Casa Amor to come, after all), we can't help but feel a soft spot for these two...

Elsewhere in the episode, things weren't looking great for Ekin-Su, who not only confessed that her feelings for Davide aren't completely gone (while he's made it 100% clear he has moved on) but also has Jay exploring other options behind her back. Ouch!

Jay's sneaky behavior even led Paige to brand him the least trustworthy islander during a challenge. We can smell the drama coming in...

