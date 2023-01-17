Love Island fans fume over Will's comments during first coupling

Some Love Island fans were not very happy with one of Will Young's decisions in the first episode of Winter Love Island 2023.

The wait for Love Island to return was way shorter this year, as ITV has brought back the Winter spin-off and sent a new batch of islanders to a sun-kissed villa in South Africa to try and find their perfect match.

The new series kicked off with a spin on the first coupling-up moment, as it was the boys who headed into the villa first to wait for the girls to arrive. For the first time since series one, the boys were asked to step forward to indicate who they fancied the most, leaving the girls with the ability to have their final say and choose their first partner of the series. And it's precisely this process that has frustrated some fans!

When new host Maya Jama invited the first female islander to the pool (Tanya Manhenga) to make her decision, farmer and TikTok star Will Young was quick to pay her a compliment, calling her "unreal"... though when Maya subsequently asked the boys to step forward to show they were interested in Tanya, Will didn't make a move. What's worse, he stepped forward for everyone else who came through the doors!

Many fans were very quick to point his decision out on social media as viewers were very confused about why he would say what he did without trying to couple up with her.

One fan said: "Will said all of that for nothing. He didn't even step forward for Tanya"

Another wrote: "will after calling tanya unreal but choosing not to stand forward for her" and shared a photo of 2022 islander Paige Thorne looking less than thrilled alongside.

A third chimed in: "How’s Will gonna say Tanya is unreal and then not step forward??? Eh?? I’m tired alrEADY", and there were plenty more viewers with similar feelings about the whole exchange!

The boys getting the chance to show who they're interested in wasn't the only twist on the show, either, as the villa was rocked by the arrival of Tom Clare, the bombshell whom the public had voted to send in first. But how will he settle into villa life? We'll find out this evening!

Winter Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX in the UK. We expect the new series will be made available to stream on Hulu later in the year.