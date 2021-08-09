'Love Island' UK: viewers fuming that Kaz might get dumped

Abi, Kaz, Mary, Dale, Jake and Tyler (L-R) are all at risk of being dumped on tonight's Love Island.

Love Island 2021 viewers are not happy that Kaz might be going home!

In last night's episode of Love Island, the islanders tried to deal with the arguments from Friday night. Last week's movie night challenge revealed some secrets from the series so far to the rest of the villa, and the video clips shown caused some serious issues between the couples, especially between Teddy Soares and Faye Winter.

After the dust had settled and the contestants had at the very least cleared the air, Jake Cornish received a text that put a smile on everyone's face: instead of spending another day in the villa, they were all being sent out on a day trip to the Island Vibes Club!

After a montage of everyone getting glammed up and ready to head out, the islanders were in high spirits and everyone was having a good time at the club. Sadly, that good mood didn't last all that long, as their day trip was cut short by the surprise appearance of Laura Whitmore.

Laura got the islanders to line up at the back of the club. There, she revealed that the public had been asked to vote for their favourite male and female islanders, and told the islanders that the six people who had received the fewest votes were all at risk of being dumped.

One by one she revealed that Abigail Rawlings, Kaz Kamwi, Mary Bedford, Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank, and Jake were all in the bottom six. Only two of them would be going home, and once again it would be down to the other islanders to decide who would stay and who was going home.

The mood at the Island Vibes Club took a swift turn when Laura arrived 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DVAFCjlkR2August 8, 2021 See more

It's safe to say that no one was happy to see Kaz being in the bottom six. There were shocked faces all around the club, and viewers weren't pleased that Kaz might be sent home either!

Apart from a brief change of opinion over Matthew Macnabb, Kaz has been one of the favourites in the villa since the very beginning. Almost as soon as her name was read out, fans took to Twitter to express how shocked they were at the result.

Chile…Kaz in the bottom three because she got the villain edit and you lot believed it #LoveIslandAugust 8, 2021 See more

ABI MARY AND KAZ?!!? WHAT#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dhYfatluZaAugust 8, 2021 See more

No we want Faye out of the villa not Kaz or Abi #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xZ5bfPQBxNAugust 8, 2021 See more

If Kaz leaves i actually have no reason to watch the show. #loveIslandAugust 8, 2021 See more

I WAS NOT EXPECTING KAZ OMG #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/66ZLr9ZzbbAugust 8, 2021 See more

In classic Love Island fashion, last night's episode once again ended on a cliffhanger. We still don't know which two people are going home, as we didn't get to see them making their decision.

Which two islanders are going home? We'll have to wait till tonight to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.