We're done with week one of Winter Love Island 2023 and while things are starting to get exciting, fans are not happy that one controversial detail of the show has made a comeback.

In tonight's episode, Zara and Tom shared their first kiss after she picked him to be her partner in the villa in the last recoupling. But instead of getting a muted kiss like we have done until now, the very loud kissing sounds were back.

Viewers were not happy about having to deal with the loud kissing sounds again, with one saying: "Who gave the sound engineer the permission to bring back the kissing sounds #loveisland."

"Why do they turn the sound up during kissing #LoveIsland", another tweeted.

A third added: "The sound of people kissing annoys me so much omg #Loveisland".

Who gave the sound engineer the permission to bring back the kissing sounds #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yzFW7DcpVrJanuary 22, 2023 See more

Why do they turn the sound up during kissing #LoveIslandJanuary 22, 2023 See more

The sound of people kissing annoys me so much omg #LoveislandJanuary 22, 2023 See more

Even host Maya Jama and panelist Indyiah Polak agreed on Aftersun, which aired live straight after the episode. The presenter said "the sound is horrible", and the former contestant agreed, saying: "It’s too much."

Viewers appreciated the honesty of the Aftersun panel, with one writing on Twitter: "Maya saying she hates the sound of the islanders kissing YES THANK YOU #loveisland #loveislandaftersun."

Another added: "I love their honesty. Maya and Indiyah hating the kissing sounds as much as we do #LoveIsland #Aftersun."

I love their honesty. Maya and Indiyah hating the kissing sounds as much as we do #LoveIsland #AftersunJanuary 22, 2023 See more

Maya saying she hates the sound of the islanders kissing YES THANK YOU #loveisland #loveislandaftersun pic.twitter.com/9W1F9FerVJJanuary 22, 2023 See more

On the other hand, panelist Sam revealed he likes it... You might be on your own, Sam Thompson.

Elsewhere in the episode, it was all about the arrival of the two new bombshells — Jessie and Aaron — who came all the way from Love Island Australia, ready to ruffle some feathers.

The drama was provided by another dose of the Olivia vs Zara fight, who had a chat after Friday's recoupling. And it seems there's more to come judging by the teaser showing during Aftersun, so stay tuned!

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.