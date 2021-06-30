'Love Island' viewers are fuming that they missed out on Kaz and Brad's private chat

Last night's episode of Love Island 2021 might have been all about Chloe Burrows' arrival at the villa, but viewers are desperate to know the outcome of a very different chat that they barely got to see!

Chloe left us all on a cliffhanger last night. She spent her whole first day assessing which of the boys she would like to couple up with and trying to figure out who she fancied the most. Despite Chloe being at the centre of the drama, fans were more interested in what happened in a chat between Brad McClelland and Kaz Kamwi!

The conversation sparked rumours when it was spotted as part of the first look teaser that had been shared on Love Island’s official social media channels ahead of the airdate, but fans were left dissatisfied as we barely saw anything from it!

The pair were just briefly glimpsed together during the final moments of the show when Chloe was deciding which lad she wanted to pick. However, we never got to see how their chat played out, nor did we get to hear what they were saying to each other.

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Fans were not shy at all about their disappointment, and took to Twitter to demand that they see exactly what the pair were chatting about!

We need to know what happened here where is the screen time for my girl kmt #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QMXA2c9GGqJune 29, 2021 See more

WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THIS IF YOU AINT SHOWING THE DAMN CONVO Uwl pic.twitter.com/6vfISM3zPnJune 29, 2021 See more

EXCUSE ME BRAD AND KAZ WERE TALKING ON THE ROOF I WANNA KNOW WHAT THUE SAID LOVE ISLAND WHERES THE SCREEN TIME #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AwNfdrUGy0June 29, 2021 See more

Why didn’t they show us Kaz and Brad’s conversation?? #LoveIslandJune 29, 2021 See more

so we not gonna see the chat between kaz and brad #loveisland2021 pic.twitter.com/PThfC0WkssJune 29, 2021 See more

lmaoo we really hyped up the kaz and brad chat and we didn’t even get to see it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/z3Ro9eEIP3June 29, 2021 See more

Was it just friendly banter, or could there be a new couple on the cards? Kaz certainly approved of the kiss she shared with Toby Aromorolan earlier in the show, but maybe Brad's turned on the charm? And will Chloe's choice of partner cause problems for Kaz and Brad? We'll have to wait till this evening to find out!

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.