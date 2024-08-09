Meryl Streep gets TCM spotlight for the first time on Saturday, August 10

Meryl Streep, widely seen as the greatest actress of her generation, has made plenty of classic movies in her career. The home of classic movies, Turner Classic Movies, is going to recognize her contributions to movie history with a full day dedicated to some of her best performances on Saturday, August 10.

This is part of their annual Summer Under the Stars program that they feature every August. Each day of the month is dedicated to a Hollywood legend, with August 10 seeing 24 hours of Meryl Streep movies starting at 6 am (the Streep marathon continues into the early hours of August 11). While TCM has undoubtedly shown some of Streep's biggest movies before, this is the first time that Streep is a spotlighted individual for Summer Under the Stars in its 30-plus year run.

Here is the full schedule of Meryl Streep movies playing on TCM on August 10:

6 am: Julia (1977)

8 am: Dancing at Lughnasa (1998)

10 am: Still of the Night (1982)

11:45 am: A Cry in the Dark (1988)

2 pm: Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

4 pm: Doubt (2008)

6 pm: Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

8 pm: Sophie's Choice (1982)

10:45 pm: The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

1 am: Silkwood (1983)

3 am: Ironweed (1987)

While the lineup features some of Streep's most famous roles like two of her Oscar wins for Sophie's Choice and Kramer vs Kramer in primetime spots, there are also some more under-the-radar Streep movies like Julia, the World War Two drama that was her first on-screen role, as well as some of her more recent hits that haven't likely played on TCM a lot, 2008's Doubt and 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins.

If you want to watch any (or all) of TCM's Meryl Streep day you are going to need to have access to the cable channel. The good news is that it is available through most traditional pay-TV providers and is available as part of the channel lineups of live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV ; recording any of these movies should be available on these services if you can't watch them live.

If you've cut the cord from live TV, you can watch a number of these movies through various streaming platforms, including Dancing at Lughnasa (Tubi), Still of the Night (Tubi, Pluto TV), Florence Foster Jenkins (Pluto TV), Sophie's Choice (Tubi, Pluto TV, Peacock) and The French Lieutenant's Woman (Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, MGM Plus).

After watching this Meryl Streep marathon, if you're wondering when the next time you'll be able to see Streep on screen, she is returning for Only Murders in the Building season 4, which premieres on August 27.