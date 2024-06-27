More bad news for Casualty fans — BBC’s medical drama is being taken off air… again!

Casualty has been struck off! But don’t worry, it’s not a permanent cancellation - just a tricky case of Summer scheduling…

There is bad news for fans of BBC’s long-running medical drama — Casualty will not be airing on Saturday, July 6, 2024 due to live coverage of Wimbledon 2024.

This will make it the second weekend in a row that the series has been removed from its traditional home in the Saturday schedules, meaning fans will have to wait even longer for the third instalment of Storm Damage.

When last on air, the drama ended with a thrilling cliffhanger as it was revealed that consultant Stevie Nash’s new lover, firefighter Rich Walker, was the husband of Holby ED clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie... (Watch below!)

Prior to this, Casualty had been moving between BBC1 and BBC2 over the Summer, so viewers could still enjoy the drama from Holby. However, this weekend, Saturday, June 29, that isn't possible, as live coverage from the Men’s Euros 2024 and Glastonbury 2024 are dominating BBC1 and BBC2’s schedules.

Why is Casualty not on?

On Saturday 06 July, between them, the BBC channels are serving up Wimbledon 2024 coverage from 11am until 10pm. See our TV Guide for more details.

When is Casualty next on?

The opening episode in Casualty’s Storm Damage chapter, Sinking Ships - Day 1 , aired on Saturday 15 June at 8.20pm on BBC2 and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The second instalment of Storm Damage, Sinking Ships - Day 2 , aired on Saturday 22 June at 8.35pm on BBC1 and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Hopefully the third episode in the 12-parter will be with us in the very near future.

We will update our Casualty’s Summer schedules here as soon as we know more

