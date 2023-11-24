My favorite headphones for watching movies are $100 in Black Friday sales

When I'm watching movies at home, I like to do so with a projector that's plugged into a nice big loudspeaker — it makes for a nice home theater experience and I barely spent any money on it.

However sometimes, I'd rather snuggle up in bed to watch something, for I've got a very different set-up for that. I use my iPad and my beloved headphones, and the latter is currently enjoying a very hearty Black Friday discount.

These are the Sony WH-1000XM4, and they're currently $100 off at Amazon. If you live in the UK they're also reduced, but only by £30, so it's not as great a deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 , now $248 at Amazon

These are Sony's previous-generation top-end noise canceling headphones, and at $100 off they're enjoying a much heartier discount than their successors. Pick them up in white, blue or, the color I opt for, black.

So what's so good about the Sony WH-1000XM4?

For one, the noise cancelation is absolutely fantastic. I never have to worry about noisy neighbors, the rumble of my washing machine or the train that runs under my house, and they don't distract my movie. This makes them particularly great if I want to watch a TV show on my commute.

Secondly, the fit is comfy. I've tested loads of headphones and earbuds from my years in tech journalism, and comfortable-feeling headphones are surprisingly hard to come by. The Sonys feel light on the head and have cushioned and soft pads so I never get aches or rubbing from wearing them.

The audio sounds fantastic and the battery life is really long too, and so I'd recommend these to anyone who watches movies on smaller devices. Don't use your phone or tablet speakers, or cheap buds that you found in the sales: if you really want to enjoy watching movies or TV shows, the Sonys are the way to go.

I understand, though, that they're expensive even with the deals on, and some people won't want to justify shelling out hundreds of dollars on premium headphones. Don't worry, though, there are other headphones in the Black Friday sales, and you can use our AI bot to help you look for others.

Try searching for features you want, like 'long battery headphones' or 'noise canceling headphones', or look for other options like soundbars or projectors: