Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo premieres on the History Channel tonight

If there's anyone we would trust to safely lead us through the shocking world of dangerous explosives, deadly curses and deeply buried treasures, it would be legendary tough guy Danny Trejo. The Machete icon will do just that with his new show, Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo, premiering tonight on History.

Debuting Friday, December 6 at 10pm Eastern Time on the History Channel, the unscripted series "examines the fascinating stories surrounding buried artifacts and lost civilizations, shedding light, and offering new insight and information on various mysteries of the past and present," reads the show's official synopsis. "Anchored by Trejo’s affinity for history and his natural curiosity into exploring the unknown and coupled with captivating archival material, expert interviews, and compelling recreations, the series seeks to unearth what the human eye cannot easily detect, as objects, structures and creatures concealed under earth, ice and water are suddenly, and often accidentally, revealed."

The premiere episode explores mysterious structures around the world, from a Revolution War-era ship hiding under the streets of Manhattan, to a sprawling Roman villa unearthed in the backyard of an English home, to an ancient Grecian maze long thought to be a myth. "What exciting revelations can these preserved objects expose about our history and the legends and myths that surround them?” the synopsis continues.

For Trejo, collaborating with the History Channel was a natural fit. The Sons of Anarchy actor told TV Insider: "I love it when they discover anything—a flag from the Civil War, old stamps, letters. It’s my first time [hosting for History] and I’m so excited because the only thing I watch is the news, sports, or a history program."

To tune into tonight's premiere of Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo, you're going to need access to the History Channel. History is included in most cable packages but if you don't have a cable plan, you can use a live TV streaming service to tune into the channel. Your best picks would be Philo TV and Sling TV as they're the cheapest ones that offer the History Channel, at $28 and $40 per month respectively. Philo also offers a free trial.Your other options are Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV—find prices for all of them below.