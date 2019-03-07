NCAA March Madness Live brings college basketball tournament games to Android TV

College basketball's signature tournaments are almost here, and hoops fans who love streaming have a new reason to be excited this March. The official NCAA March Madness Live app is now available on Android TV, including the NVIDIA Shield TV .

The March Madness Live app is a must have for streaming sports fans each March. The app streams live coverage, on-demand, and highlights of all 67 games of the NCAA Men's college basketball tournament. They give everyone a 3-hour free preview, and then you can use your provider login to watch the live games that air on TNT, TBS, and TruTV, as well as highlights and on-demand games from CBS. The app also has a huge selection of classic games from past tournaments, so you can enjoy No. 16 seed UMBC beating No. 1 seed Virginia all over again.

The NCAA March Madness Live app has been on a most-wanted list for Android TV owners who love sports. It has long been available for other smart TV platforms, and now owners of the NVidia Shield TV or other smart TVs that use Android TV can join in the excitement. The update was just released today, so if past experience holds, it may take a day or two for it to appear on the Android TV version of the Play Store. If you visit the March Madness Live Play Store webpage , you can login with your Google account and install it to your Android TV right now.

Android TV has seen a rush of new and newly updated apps over the last few months. Apps from Philo, the NHL, and the A&E and AMC networks have recently arrived for the first time. Also apps like Fox Now have been updated with new interfaces after over a year stuck on an old version. There are still big exceptions, including missing apps like DirecTV Now and Hulu offering only a Classic app , but the Android TV platform is clearly picking up steam in the area of apps.

March Madness Live is also available for other streaming platforms, including Apple TV , Fire TV , and Roku . You can also get the app for Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and Fire tablets.

Check out March Madness Live on Google Play Store